10 Of The Worst-Selling Pickup Trucks Of All Time

To understand why some pickup trucks fail in the marketplace, it helps to consider the qualities of a good pickup and why failed models fell short. Traditional pickup trucks utilized body-on-frame architecture, typically with cabs and beds attached to ladder frames, offering ruggedness, easy repair of body panels, and resistance to twisting under high-torque missions like towing heavy loads. Many of today's workhorse pickups still employ this type of design. Plus, pickups offered the versatility of the open bed, safety advantages due to size and ride height, and generally higher ground clearance than most passenger cars — ideal for work sites and off-road use.

Many of the trucks on our list fall short on one or more of these counts and sometimes on all of them. For instance, some are car-based, which can make for a cool, sporty pickup that's as easy to drive and park as a car, or it can make for a more versatile car with its pickup-style bed, but it won't serve both roles well. Some of these models are tiny and give away any safety advantages that trucks can offer from size, weight, and commanding views of the road. Some would be completely lost on any surface more challenging than a wet road. And others on this list were just too strange for their time and place.

Some of the following pickups are decent vehicles for their intended niche, but the niche was just too small for high sales. At least one started out with decent sales but fizzled after a redesign. And some just missed the crest of a wave and got left behind by changing market preferences. Absolute sales figures can be hard to pin down, especially in older models, so the following list is presented in approximate chronological order rather than by sales.

