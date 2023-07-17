The Rare Truck Dodge Will Probably Never Bring Back
Dodge seemingly had a winner with its Dakota pickup truck that debuted in 1987. Enthusiasts point to the original Dodge Dakota as the progenitor of the midsize truck segment. It was larger and longer than industry bestsellers like the Chevy S-10, Ford Ranger, and GMC S-15. Moreover, the Dakota had an available V6 and V8 engine in some trims, making it unique among its undersized peers.
But despite its brawnier and burlier countenance, the Dakota failed to catch truck buyers' hearts (and wallets). Dodge sold about 100,000 Dakotas in 1987, and the numbers fell to 90,000 by 1989. The solution to boosting sales was so radical that Dodge became the first automaker in modern times to perform such a feat. We're talking about the 1989 Dodge Dakota Sport Convertible, a midsize truck with a folding canvas roof.
When Ford unveiled the Model A to succeed the legendary Model T in 1927, it became the first roadster pickup truck in production and sold as well as the Model T. After Ford ended Model A production in 1932, Dodge became the next American automaker to fiddle with a droptop pickup truck. But unlike Model A, the Dakota Sport Convertible forever remains an oddity in Dodge's fascinating history.
Why did the Dodge Dakota Sport Convertible fail?
Dodge partnered with the American Sunroof Corporation to design the Dakota convertible's folding hardtop roof. Next, Dodge gave it a 3.9-liter V6 engine paired with a four-speed slushbox or a five-speed manual. The interior had power amenities, cruise control, and velour seats. The idea of a midsize truck with a folding roof sounds good on paper, and giving it the hauling and carrying resources of a larger truck scores highly in practicality.
However, only 2,842 buyers bought the Dakota Sport Convertible in 1989, and fewer than 910 units sold the year after. 1991 was the final model year for the doomed Dakota convertible. Dodge sold fewer than 4,000 units over its two-year lifespan. Chevy dipped its toes into the droptop truck market with the SSR in 2003. But the SSR's pretentious vintage styling, mediocre practicality, and sub-$50,000 base MSRP made it flop spectacularly in the sales charts.
So, what went wrong with the Dodge Dakota Sport Convertible? It could be its flimsy vinyl top that offers little to no protection against the elements, or maybe it looks odd with the roof folded down. It could also be a safety issue since the standard rollbar is the only thing between your head and the road in a rollover. Notwithstanding its demerits, the low-volume production numbers mean the Dakota Sport Convertible is rare, especially the limited-edition Shelby Dakota trim, only available for the 1989 model year.