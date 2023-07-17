The Rare Truck Dodge Will Probably Never Bring Back

Dodge seemingly had a winner with its Dakota pickup truck that debuted in 1987. Enthusiasts point to the original Dodge Dakota as the progenitor of the midsize truck segment. It was larger and longer than industry bestsellers like the Chevy S-10, Ford Ranger, and GMC S-15. Moreover, the Dakota had an available V6 and V8 engine in some trims, making it unique among its undersized peers.

But despite its brawnier and burlier countenance, the Dakota failed to catch truck buyers' hearts (and wallets). Dodge sold about 100,000 Dakotas in 1987, and the numbers fell to 90,000 by 1989. The solution to boosting sales was so radical that Dodge became the first automaker in modern times to perform such a feat. We're talking about the 1989 Dodge Dakota Sport Convertible, a midsize truck with a folding canvas roof.

When Ford unveiled the Model A to succeed the legendary Model T in 1927, it became the first roadster pickup truck in production and sold as well as the Model T. After Ford ended Model A production in 1932, Dodge became the next American automaker to fiddle with a droptop pickup truck. But unlike Model A, the Dakota Sport Convertible forever remains an oddity in Dodge's fascinating history.