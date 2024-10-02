What Is A 'Cab Over' Truck And How Is It Different From A Normal Semi?

To the unobservant eye, all semi-trucks are the same massive machines that barrel down the highways. But upon closer inspection, you'll find that there are quite a number of differences among these vehicles in their construction and performance. Just as with our everyday cars, the body style of a truck is made with a specific function in mind to suit the needs of a certain job.

Advertisement

One of the most distinct kinds of trucks you'll see from time to time is known as a cab over. Sometimes also known as cab over engines, these vehicles stand out immediately with their flat-face design, which eliminates the projected hood you see on the front of conventional semi-trucks. While traditional semis have their engines housed under the front hood and behind the front axle, cab overs are built a little differently. Their cabins are located in front of or above the front axle of the truck, with their engines being located in the cabin in between the driver and passenger seats.

If you reside in North America, chances are you don't see as many cab overs as you do conventional trucks. These trucks are far more common in European and Asian countries, largely due to the stricter regulations on size and speed limits in many of these regions. There's also a greater lack of owner-operators in these areas compared to North America, meaning that truck drivers don't require as much cabin space for rest and living.

Advertisement