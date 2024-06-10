10 Of The Rarest Pickup Trucks Ever Built

Buckle up for a trip through automotive history! We're exploring some truly unique trucks today, giving you some fuel to burn in that collector's fiery spirit. These unusual pickups weren't always built for commercial success and many of them had fairly restricted production runs. Some, like the Syclone, were simply ahead of their time. Others, like the quirk-inherent Subaru BRAT with its backwards-facing jumpsuits, were just plain peculiar!

Rarity is a word that can mean a few different things, depending on what kind of enthusiast you're talking to. For transparency's sake, we'll define it here as one of two things: a model that had a limited production run or a model whose runs were short enough and long enough ago that to survive until today is of note. This is nowhere near an exhaustive list but one containing 10 rare, awesome trucks intended to delight many collectors.

All of the featured models have some blend of unique design, performance, and limited availability that turn them into coveted artifacts of another automotive time. From the break-neck speed of the Syclone to the luxury-incarnate Lincoln Blackwood, from the revolutionary REPU to the weird but fantastic Chevrolet SSR, we'll explore a diverse range of these short-lived marvels that dared to redefine what "pickup truck" meant.