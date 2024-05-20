9 Classic Pickup Trucks That Are Still Affordable (For Now)

The first pickup trucks created were more practical than aesthetic. For instance, Henry Ford's 1925 Model T Roadster was created to serve farmers who needed the cargo space of a truck bed to haul equipment and produce. Since then, the pickup has only continued to be in high demand, and countless models have been manufactured by almost every player in the automobile industry.

Over the years, the pickup evolved past its reputation as a utilitarian companion for blue-collar workers all around the U.S. and became a mix of not only practicality but aesthetics. It's safe to say that the pickup has cemented itself as an iconic vehicle form factor. With its historical significance and ever-growing popularity, it's no surprise that they have become collector's items.

With all of this, it's easy to feel like finding a great-looking and reliable pickup that's also affordable is virtually impossible. But that's really not the case. A couple of hidden gems still make great collector's items and serve as practical and reliable daily drivers. With that said, here are some affordable classic pickup trucks you can still buy before their prices go up.