10 New Adventure-Ready Pickup Trucks

Pickup trucks, once purely utilitarian workhorses for construction sites and farms, have evolved into versatile vehicles, catering to a growing thirst for exploration. Their roots trace back to the 1900s when automakers began modifying cars with open cargo beds for increased hauling capacity. These early pickup trucks retained the engine and chassis of their passenger car counterparts, but their focus on function over comfort laid the foundation for future iterations.

Over the years, pickup trucks have been known for rugged utility. They have been workhorses that hauled gear and tamed rough environments for generations. However, the modern pickup truck has evolved far beyond its utilitarian roots, with its spacious bed and off-road prowess making it attractive to a new breed of adventurer. Modern trucks offer a compelling blend of capability, comfort, and power for hauling supplies and tools and venturing deep into the wilderness in style.

Below, we look into some of the best new adventure-ready pickup trucks. These trucks combine the ruggedness of traditional pickup trucks with features specially designed to tackle off-road terrain. They cater to a growing desire for adventure among enthusiasts who want to embark on extended off-road trips, often venturing far from civilization.