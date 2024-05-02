10 New Adventure-Ready Pickup Trucks
Pickup trucks, once purely utilitarian workhorses for construction sites and farms, have evolved into versatile vehicles, catering to a growing thirst for exploration. Their roots trace back to the 1900s when automakers began modifying cars with open cargo beds for increased hauling capacity. These early pickup trucks retained the engine and chassis of their passenger car counterparts, but their focus on function over comfort laid the foundation for future iterations.
Over the years, pickup trucks have been known for rugged utility. They have been workhorses that hauled gear and tamed rough environments for generations. However, the modern pickup truck has evolved far beyond its utilitarian roots, with its spacious bed and off-road prowess making it attractive to a new breed of adventurer. Modern trucks offer a compelling blend of capability, comfort, and power for hauling supplies and tools and venturing deep into the wilderness in style.
Below, we look into some of the best new adventure-ready pickup trucks. These trucks combine the ruggedness of traditional pickup trucks with features specially designed to tackle off-road terrain. They cater to a growing desire for adventure among enthusiasts who want to embark on extended off-road trips, often venturing far from civilization.
Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 Bison
The 2024 Chevrolet Colorado is a mid-size pickup truck with a starting price of $29,500 and five capable trims: WT, LT, Trail Boss, Z71, and ZR2. This lineup uses a 2.7-liter turbocharged engine, producing 237 hp and 259 lb-ft of torque in the WT and LT trims. In the Z71 and Trail Boss trims, power increases to 310 hp and 390 lb-ft of torque, enabling these trims to tow up to 7,700 pounds. While the ZR2 retains the higher horsepower rating of the Z71 and Trail Boss trims, it boasts more torque, 430 lb-ft. The engine pairs with an eight-speed automatic transmission powering the rear wheels in the WT and LT trims. However, the Trail Boss, Z71, and ZR2 get four-wheel drive.
While the Colorado lineup is competent, the Trail Boss and ZR2 trims are the adventure-friendly options. The ZR2 boasts more standard equipment than most trims, offering a 3-inch lift kit compared to the Trail Boss' 2-inch kit. Additional adventure-friendly ZR2 features include 33-inch off-road tires, an underbody camera, 17-inch aluminum wheels, off-road rocker protectors, and a full-locking front and rear differential.
If the Colorado ZR2 doesn't yet tickle your fancy, Chevrolet also offers a Bison package, built in partnership with American Expedition Vehicles (AEV). The Colorado ZR2 Bison adds more off-road specific features, including larger 35-inch OD Mud/Terrain tires, 12.2 inches of ground clearance, 17-inch beadlock capable wheels, Multimatic DSSV dampers, Boron steel rocker protectors and skid plates, AEV rear bumper and fender flares, and an AEV heavy duty winch capable front bumper.
Chevrolet Silverado ZR2
Chevrolet's Silverado 1500 is a full-size pickup truck with a $36,800 starting price. For the 2024 model year, the Silverado 1500 has nine trims: WT, Custom, Custom Trail Boss, LT, RST, LT Trail Boss, LTZ, ZR2, and High Country. While the Silverado 1500 lineup has multiple standard features, the Silverado 1500 ZR2 is the most off-road-friendly trim. It has two engine options, the standard being a 3.0-liter Duramax turbodiesel inline-6. The engine produces 305 hp and 495 lb-ft of torque. Chevrolet's second offering is a more powerful 6.2-liter V8 with 420 hp and 460 lb-ft of torque. These engines mate to a 10-speed automatic transmission, powering all four wheels as standard.
With the V8, the Silverado 1500 ZR2 has a maximum towing capacity of 8,900 pounds and a maximum payload of 1,440 pounds. In addition to its capable powertrains, the Silverado 1500 ZR2 is available with off-road enhancements like Multimatic 40mm DSSV spool valve dampers, Terrain Mode with one pedal rock crawling capabilities, front and rear e-lockers, 33-inch off-road MT tires, and a skid plate package.
Chevrolet also offers a Silverado 1500 ZR2 Bison package; however, unlike in the smaller Colorado, the Bison package is only a cosmetic upgrade with a custom front bumper, unique skid plates, and AEV 18-inch wheels. For even more capability, Chevrolet offers a Silverado HD ZR2. This larger adventure-capable pickup truck has larger engine options: a 6.6-liter V8 (401 hp and 464 lb-ft of torque) and a 6.6-liter Duramax turbodiesel V8 (470 hp and 975 lb-ft of torque).
Ford F-150 Raptor
The Ford F-Series lineup has been in production since the 1940s. For the 2024 model year, Ford heavily refreshed the F-150 truck lineup, giving it styling enhancements like a unique grille, revised lighting, and new wheel designs. The lineup has a $36,770 starting price and eight trims: XL, STX, XLT, Tremor, Lariat, King Ranch, Platinum, and Raptor. Ford did away with the predecessor's base V6 engine, replacing it with a 2.7-liter turbocharged V6 with 325 hp and 400 lb-ft of torque. The F-150 has more engine options, including a 5.0-liter V8 and a 3.5-liter twin-turbocharged V6, both with 400 hp. Ford also includes an efficient 3.5-liter V6 hybrid option with 430 hp and 570 lb-ft of torque.
While all these powertrains are reasonably powerful, the F-150 Raptor has the most potent, a high-output variant of the 3.5-liter twin-turbocharged V6 boasting 450 hp and 510 lb-ft of torque. Depending on the trim, these engines pair with a 10-speed automatic transmission, powering the rear or all four wheels. The F-150 Raptor boasts a four-wheel drive setup, helping it tackle off-road terrains.
The truck also has additional off-road equipment like new Fox Dual Live Valve shocks, a modular front bumper, 37-inch tires, forged tow hooks, Trail Control, and a Terrain Management System with seven selectable drive modes. In addition, Ford also offers a mightier F-150 Raptor R with a 5.2-liter supercharged V8 engine churning out 720 hp and 640 lb-ft of torque.
Ford Ranger Raptor
The beastly 2024 Ford Ranger Raptor is the newest member of the Raptor family. It is an off-road mid-size pickup truck rivaling the Tacoma TRD Pro and the Chevrolet Colorado ZR2. It has more power than the Tacoma TRD Pro and a lower starting price of $55,470. Under its hood sits a 3.0-liter twin-turbocharged EcoBoost V6 engine producing 405 hp and 430 lb-ft of torque. The engine pairs with a 10-speed automatic transmission, sending power to an advanced four-wheel drive system. With this powertrain, the Ranger Raptor has a maximum towing capacity of 5,510 pounds and a maximum payload capacity of 1,375 pounds.
In addition to its powertrain, the Ranger Raptor has capable Fox 2.5-inch Live Valve Internal Bypass shocks, which help offer uninterrupted off-road performance. Ford also equips the Ranger Raptor with additional enhancements like an active exhaust system, a two-speed transfer case, underbody protection, a steel bumper, a driver-selectable front locking differential, an electronic locking rear differential, wide stance fender flares, and 33-inch all-terrain tires on 17-inch alloy wheels. The Ranger Raptor also has optional beadlock-capable wheels to help run extra low tire pressures when off-roading.
The Ranger Raptor's interior is purpose-built, featuring a sport steering wheel with paddle shifters for quick gear changing. Ford fits six overhead upfitter switches, helping power the off-road hardware. At the front, the Ranger Raptor gets unique Ford Performance seats with extra bolstering. The Ranger Raptor also has driver assistance tech like a 360-degree camera, Pro Trailer Backup assist, and a front-view camera for off-roading.
GMC Hummer EV Pickup
GMC introduced the all-new Hummer EV Pickup in 2022, offering enthusiasts electrifying performance. When introduced, the Hummer EV used GM's Ultium battery architecture. Like its predecessors, the Hummer also had impressive on and off-road features. For the 2024 model year, the Hummer EV Pickup has a $96,550 starting price and four trims: 2X, 3X, Edition 1, and 3X Omega Edition. As standard, the Hummer EV Pickup lineup has a dual motor setup, producing up to 570 hp. All the remaining trims have a tri-motor setup, boasting up to 1,000 hp.
At the front, the Hummer EV has a single-motor front drive unit with an electronic lockable differential. For the tri-motor versions, the remaining two motors power the rear wheels and can simulate a locking differential by varying the torque output to each wheel. In addition to the electric propulsion, the Hummer EV Pickup has an Extreme Off-Road Package. This package incorporates features like rocker protection, skid plates, underbody cameras, and 35-inch Mud Terrain tires on 18-inch wheels. With this configuration, the 3X trim can offer a GM-estimated range of up to 329 miles.
GMC Sierra 1500 AT4X
The 2024 GMC Sierra 1500 is a full-size pickup truck that competes with Ford's F-150 and Ram's 1500. It has a starting price of $46,700 and eight trims: Pro, SLE, Elevation, SLT, AT4, Denali, AT4X, and Denali Ultimate. As standard, the Sierra 1500 uses a 2.7-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine, producing 310 hp and 420 lb-ft of torque. This engine pairs with an eight-speed automatic transmission, powering the rear wheels as standard. GMC also offers three additional engines: a 5.3-liter V8 (355 hp and 383 lb-ft of torque), a 6.2-liter V8 (420 hp and 460 lb-ft of torque), and a 3.0-liter Duramax turbodiesel (305 and 495 lb-ft of torque). These engines pair with a 10-speed automatic transmission, powering either rear or four-wheel drive systems.
The Sierra 1500 AT4X is the premium off-road offering, boasting the Duramax turbodiesel as standard. Fortunately, GMC offers the 6.2-liter V8 as an option, giving buyers extra horsepower. Like its distant sibling, the Chevrolet Silverado ZR2, the 2024 GMC Sierra 1500 AT4X has advanced off-road equipment, including Multimatic DSSV spool valve dampers, a two sped transfer case, front and rear e-locking differentials, a larger steel transfer case shield, and a 2-inch factory-installed suspension lift.
GMC also offers a Sierra 1500 AT4X AEV trim built-in collaboration with American Expedition Vehicles (AEV). The trim features plenty of cosmetic upgrades, including five AEV boron steel skid plates, AEV steel front and rear bumpers, off-road rocker panel protectors, and AEV racing-inspired wheels.
Jeep Gladiator Mojave
Jeep's Gladiator is an off-road capable mid-size pickup truck with more refinement, technology, and capability for the 2024 model year. The Gladiator has a $37,895 starting price and seven trims: Sport, Sport S, Willys, Rubicon, Mojave, Rubicon X, and Mojave X. Jeep's Gladiator lineup is available with a single engine option: a 3.0-liter V6 with 285 hp and 260 lb-ft of torque. The engine pairs with a six-speed manual transmission, which is standard, but Jeep offers an optional eight-speed automatic. While it's not the most powerful mid-size pickup truck, the Gladiator makes up with its standard off-road equipment.
The Mojave is one of the latest off-road Gladiator offerings, catering to high-speed off-roading. The trim boasts proven equipment like a 1-inch front suspension lift, Dana 44 heavy-duty solid front and rear axles, Tru-Lok rear axle locker, 2.5-inch Fox internal bypass shocks with reservoirs, and 33-inch all-terrain tires on 17-inch aluminum wheels. The Gladiator Mojave also has an Off-Road+ mode, allowing drivers to adjust throttle, traction control, and transmission shift points for the best performance on high-speed off-road runs or low-speed rock crawling.
Jeep also offers a Gladiator Mojave X trim, which has even more off-road features, like an integrated off-road camera, full-time transfer case, and front and rear steel bumpers. Although the Mojave X has a higher starting price of $63,590, its long list of standard equipment helps make it one of the most capable mid-size trucks.
Ram 1500 TRX
Ram introduced the 1500 TRX in 2021, a full-size pickup truck with a Hellcat engine. At the time, it was one of the quickest, fastest, and most powerful pickup trucks in production. For the 2024 model year, the 1500 TRX has a starting price of $96,585 and plenty of standard features. Under its hood sits a mighty 6.2-liter supercharged Hemi V8, producing 702 hp and 650 lb-ft of torque. The V8 pairs with an eight-speed automatic transmission, helping the 1500 TRX sprint from 0 to 60 mph in 4.5 seconds, reach a limited 118 mph top speed, and finish the quarter-mile run in 12.8 seconds at 108 mph. This powertrain also gives the 1500 TRX a maximum tow capacity of 8,100 pounds and a payload capacity of 1,310 pounds.
In addition to the mighty powertrain, the Ram 1500 TRX is 8 inches wider than the Ram 1500 full-size pickup truck, giving it a wide, aggressive stance. It also has plenty of equipment to handle punishing terrain, including 2.6-inch Bilstein Black Hawk e2 adaptive performance shocks, 35-inch all-terrain tires, 18-inch optional beadlock-ready wheels, four-wheel disc brake system, BorgWarner 48-13 full-time active transfer case, and a Dana 60 rear axle.
Ram is offering a 1500 TRX Final Edition variant with premium colors and unique content to mark the fact that the line is concluding with this generation. The company's incoming 2025 Ram 1500 RHO model is no TRX replacement, but it's a worthy rival to Ford's F-150 Raptor, thanks to its heightened off-road capability and high output 540 hp Hurricane six-cylinder engine.
Toyota Tacoma TRD Pro
The Toyota Tacoma is a mid-size pickup truck that competes with the Ford Ranger and Chevrolet Colorado. Toyota fully redesigned the Tacoma for the 2024 model year, giving it a fresh interior, exterior, and new powertrains. The 2024 Toyota Tacoma has a $31,500 starting price and eight trims: SR, SR5, TRD PreRunner, TRD Sport, TRD Off-Road, Limited, Trailhunter, and TRD Pro. Unlike its rivals, the Tacoma has a wide selection of off-road capable trucks like the all-new hybrid Trailhunter and the top-spec TRD Pro.
These trucks feature a more powerful powertrain, the 2.4-liter i-FORCE MAX turbocharged four-cylinder hybrid with 326 hp and 465 lb-ft of torque. The engine pairs with an eight-speed automatic transmission, powering a four-wheel drive system. Toyota's new Tacoma Trailhunter is a well-equipped overlanding pickup truck, boasting Old Man Emu (OME) 4x4 suspension by ARB, 33-inch all-terrain tires, underbody skid plates, front stabilizer bar disconnect mechanism, and a modular sports bar with MOLLE storage panels.
The Tacoma TRD Pro occupies the top spot, commanding a $63,900 starting price. It has new Fox QS3 three-way adjustable bypass shocks, forged aluminum upper control arms, Toyota's Multi-Terrain Monitor, a 20-inch LED light bar, and IsoDynamic Performance front seats. Toyota also pre-wires the Tacoma Trailhunter and TRD Pro for accessories with three auxiliary toggle switches. These allow buyers to customize the Tacoma with Genuine Toyota or aftermarket accessories.
Toyota Tundra TRD Pro
Toyota introduced the third-generation Tundra in 2022, bringing it up to par with modern full-size pickup trucks like the GMC Sierra 1500, Chevrolet Silverado 1500, and Ford F-150. For the 2024 model year, the Tundra has a $39,965 starting price and seven trims: SR, SR5, Limited, Platinum, 1974 Edition, TRD Pro, and Capstone. The Tundra lineup has two powertrains, the base being a 3.5-liter i-FORCE twin-turbocharged V6 with 389 hp and 479 lb-ft of torque. The top engine option is a 3.5-liter i-FORCE MAX V6 hybrid with 437 hp and 583 lb-ft of torque. These engines pair with a 10-speed automatic transmission, powering the rear wheels as standard or all four wheels.
Toyota's off-road-friendly Tundra TRD Pro is surprisingly sporty, utilizing a hybrid powertrain, giving it a maximum payload rating of 1,600 pounds and a maximum tow rating of 11,175 pounds. It has plenty of adventure-ready equipment, like a 1.1-inch front axle lift, 2.5-inch Fox internal bypass coil-over shocks, and an electronic locking rear differential. Toyota also fits the Tundra TRD Pro with a Multi-Terrain Select drive system, offering Tow/Haul modes and Crawl Control for maneuvering challenging off-road terrain.
Additional Tundra TRD Pro equipment includes unique all-terrain Falken tires, TRD Pro aluminum front skid plate, front stabilizer bar, and underbody protection. All these upgrades contribute to the heftier starting price of $72,130. However, Toyota offers off-road-ready mods for the standard Tundra lineup, including a factory-installed 3-inch TRD lift and a TRD Off-Road package for the Tundra Platinum trim.