How Rare Is The Dodge Rampage & What's One Worth Today?

With more than a century's worth of product to draw from, Dodge has produced no particular shortage of historically significant vehicles. It is, however, safe to say that you are highly unlikely to find the Rampage listed alongside the likes of the iconic Charger, the Challenger, or the Ram 1500. One might even argue that the Rampage is one of those distinctly overlooked 1980s models that has, more or less, been lost to history. There are, of course, enthusiasts who cherish such vehicles, and that crew continues to hold the car-pickup truck hybrid in high esteem, often going to great lengths to add one to their collection.

You may not realize it, but if you're looking to get your hands on a Dodge Rampage these days, it could prove a touch more difficult than you might think. That's because the vehicles were a bit of a niche addition to the greater Dodge lineup, with the automaker developing the build to compete with Chevrolet's similarly designed El Camino. As it was, Dodge only kept the Rampage was only in production between 1982 and 1984.

If you're curious why Dodge did away with the Rampage so quickly, it would seem that the vehicle wasn't exactly a big seller for the storied American manufacturer. In the end, the vehicle's production numbers were, more or less, also a reflection of its popularity among consumers, with Dodge running a mere 37,401 Rampages off the manufacturing line during its brief production run.

