How Rare Is The Dodge Rampage & What's One Worth Today?
With more than a century's worth of product to draw from, Dodge has produced no particular shortage of historically significant vehicles. It is, however, safe to say that you are highly unlikely to find the Rampage listed alongside the likes of the iconic Charger, the Challenger, or the Ram 1500. One might even argue that the Rampage is one of those distinctly overlooked 1980s models that has, more or less, been lost to history. There are, of course, enthusiasts who cherish such vehicles, and that crew continues to hold the car-pickup truck hybrid in high esteem, often going to great lengths to add one to their collection.
You may not realize it, but if you're looking to get your hands on a Dodge Rampage these days, it could prove a touch more difficult than you might think. That's because the vehicles were a bit of a niche addition to the greater Dodge lineup, with the automaker developing the build to compete with Chevrolet's similarly designed El Camino. As it was, Dodge only kept the Rampage was only in production between 1982 and 1984.
If you're curious why Dodge did away with the Rampage so quickly, it would seem that the vehicle wasn't exactly a big seller for the storied American manufacturer. In the end, the vehicle's production numbers were, more or less, also a reflection of its popularity among consumers, with Dodge running a mere 37,401 Rampages off the manufacturing line during its brief production run.
Standard Rampages are rare, but not exactly pricey on the vintage car market
Given the relative scarcity of the Dodge Rampage, one might be inclined to believe that the vehicles are worth a pretty penny on the used car market. But the scarcity of the Rampage is, as noted, more a reflection of the vehicle's market esteem than any "limited edition" sort of scheme devised by Dodge bosses of that era. These days, the Rampage appears to be more sought after by collectors looking to give them a muscle car upgrade, just as West Coast Choppers alum Jesse James did when he souped one up for the Texas Mile that topped out at 207.9 mph a couple of years back.
It's unclear exactly what that car was worth after the upgrades, but we can estimate what James might've paid for the '84 model before all those modifications. And just for the record, even though Rampages aren't entirely easy to find on the used car market, it seems you can actually pick one up without breaking the bank. According to Classic.com, the average sale price of a Dodge Rampage from its first year of production is $3,250. If you're eying a Rampage from the 1983 model year, that could set you back about $3,600.
The 1984 Rampage is apparently a bit more sought after by used car shoppers, with Classic.com noting the average sales price for that model year at $4,375. Of course, prices will no doubt vary depending on the condition, and mileage of the vehicle at hand.
There is apparently one super rare Rampage that a price cannot be put on
There is one version of the Dodge Rampage that a price literally cannot be put on. That model was sprung from the mind of legendary auto designer Carroll Shelby, who was souping up cars for Dodge in the early 1980s. When Shelby wasn't too busy muscling up builds like Chargers and the underrated CSX, he briefly turned his attention to the Rampage. While he didn't personally build the vehicle himself, his ideas apparently did go into the making of the so-called Shelby Street Fighter Rampage.
The one-off model rumored to be powered by a turbocharged 2.2 l engine apparently made its debut at the Chicago Auto Show that same year, appearing among several other Dodge trucks. The concept vehicle was scarcely seen from that point on, with some assuming it was likely tucked away in the garage of one of the Shelby team who helped design.
It turns out that the fabled vehicle's fate was far less befitting its rarity, with reports surfacing in 2012 that it was found rusting away in a Southern California junkyard. However, no paperwork could be found for the vehicle. That means it could not legally be sold and is, in essence, priceless. The same cannot be said for the 250 special, Shelby-inspired Direct Connection Rampages Dodge produced for sale exclusively in California. Unfortunately, we couldn't find a firm price range for those models of the Dodge Rampage, but based on the Shelby tie-in, and the vehicle's scarcity, one can safely assume they'll cost you a few more Benjamins than the standard builds.