The Underrated Dodge Coupe You Probably Forgot Existed

With a history that dates back to the early days of the automotive industry, Dodge can be counted among the most prolific of American automakers. Over the years, the company has delivered a lineup of cars, trucks, and SUVs that might easily be ranked among the best-loved, and most powerful to make their way down Main Street America and beyond.

That list includes, of course, a few of the more notable muscle cars from the 1960s and 1970s, including underrated builds like the Monaco or the Dart Swinger 340. The manufacturer hardly abandoned its power-loving ways in the 1980s, and during the early part of the decade, Dodge sought to bolster its muscle car chops by partnering with a legendary designer who essentially spearheaded the movement, Carroll Shelby.

That partnership began in earnest in 1982 and lasted all the way through 1989. During that seven-year span, it produced what was arguably one of the more overlooked Dodges of the day, the Shelby CSX. We'd wager that even some of the most steadfast Dodge devotees might've forgotten the CSX ever hit the market. Ditto for all the Shelby super fans who never got past the Cobra-branded Mustang builds that put the man and his mighty machines on the map in the '60s and '70s. If you're among those who've forgotten all about the Shelby CSX, here's a crash course in the makings of this underrated Dodge coupe.

[Featured image by Mr.choppers via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled | CC BY-SA 3.0]