3 Of The Most Powerful GMC V6 Engines Ever Made

General Motors, the owner of GMC, has made all sorts of impressive powertrains over the years. Muscle cars with V8s are sprinkled all throughout its history, as are powerful pickup trucks, sporty sedans, and supercar competitors. The newest Corvette ZR1, for example, offers a vision into what GM can do when they decide to add a bit of forced induction to their top-performing sports car — breaking into the four-digit horsepower territory is no small task.

Searching through the history of the iconic American brand, however, it's hard to find many iconic V6 models. Sure, there's the Grand National from Buick (another GM-owned company) but what about GMC V6s? Why don't they get any love? Certainly, there must be some big, powerful V6s hidden in the history of General Motors. And why not amongst its truck brand, GMC? Well, it turns out that while they aren't as abundant in GMC's lineup throughout the years as you might hope for, there are a few pretty powerful V6 engines worth focusing on.