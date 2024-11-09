How Rare Is The GMC Typhoon & What Does One Cost Today?

Capitalizing on the splash caused by the lightning fast 1991 Syclone, GMC introduced the mid-size SUV S-15 Jimmy-based Typhoon in 1992. Syclone production halted just as production of the 1992 model year trucks began, limiting its numbers to just 2,998. The GMC Typhoon is slightly more common with 4,697 units rolling off the assembly line during its two-year (1992 and 1993) production run.

Much like the Buick Grand National GNX, the high-performance GMC Typhoon should be considered as one of the coolest muscle cars around sporting a V6 engine, and you might be surprised at its current value.

Classic.com keeps records of desirable vehicle sales and publishes the results online for everyone to see. Over the past five years there were 47 GMC Typhoon sales (about 1-percent of the total Typhoons produced) recorded with a total volume of $1.5 million. The high sales volume, along with its corresponding average sale price of $30,991 could make the Typhoon sound like a worthwhile investment.

However, trading classic vehicles is much like playing the stock market, except values can be even more whimsical. Depending on your point of view, the GMC Typhoon's average sales price so far in 2024, sitting at $22,612 spread over four sales, could indicate either a poor investment, or a great time to get the best deal.

