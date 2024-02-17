10 Of The Coolest Muscle Cars With V6 Engines

The question, "What is a muscle car?" brings a set of specs and requisites to gearheads. American-made. Heavy steel. Straight lines. Hard edges. Two doors. Perhaps most importantly, the largest engines available under the hood. Muscle cars like the 1977 Pontiac Trans Am, the 1967 Shelby GT500, or the 1970 Pontiac GTO Judge.

Enthusiasts may argue that this list shouldn't even exist, as it should be exclusive to V8-powered metal monsters made in Detroit. However, we'd argue that the V6 engines that power the automobiles that we've collected continue the legacy established by those cars; after all, one of the first vehicles that could be considered a muscle car, the 1951 Hudson Hornet, was powered by a 5.0-liter V6. Many of the vehicles in our collection could also beat several of those classic, traditional muscle cars one-on-one, despite their wild shapes and sizes.

This list will focus on one entry per model (with one exception) to add some variety to a list that would otherwise be exclusively populated by Camaros, Challengers, and Mustangs. That will add some entries that push the limits of the definition of a muscle car.

Then again, with those three models either being retired or radically altered soon, maybe that's a good thing.