Who Owns GMC And Where Are The Trucks Built?

GMC trucks have a long-standing reputation for being reliable, comfortable, and equally powerful. In an ever-changing market rife with sleek, state-of-the-art automobiles, the more than 100-year-old company has definitely secured its place, especially with its hauling and towing capabilities. Many know that GMC, or General Motors Truck Company, is a subsidiary of General Motors (GM), which has its roots in the 20th century. But what is less known is the nitty-gritty of its multifaceted history and where exactly its trucks are made.

While GMC first became operational in 1911, its true infancy began with brothers Max and Morris Grabowsky in 1902, when they renamed their initially established Grabowsky Motor Company into Rapid Motor Vehicle Company. Only seven years later, Chevrolet co-founder William C. Durant made Rapid Motor Vehicle Company a subsidiary of General Motors Company. In 1911, he merged Rapid Motor Vehicle Company and Reliance Motor Car Company to form General Motors Truck Company, which is what exists today. With seven locations in North America, let's take a closer look at where GMC trucks are built.