Who Owns GMC And Where Are The Trucks Built?
GMC trucks have a long-standing reputation for being reliable, comfortable, and equally powerful. In an ever-changing market rife with sleek, state-of-the-art automobiles, the more than 100-year-old company has definitely secured its place, especially with its hauling and towing capabilities. Many know that GMC, or General Motors Truck Company, is a subsidiary of General Motors (GM), which has its roots in the 20th century. But what is less known is the nitty-gritty of its multifaceted history and where exactly its trucks are made.
While GMC first became operational in 1911, its true infancy began with brothers Max and Morris Grabowsky in 1902, when they renamed their initially established Grabowsky Motor Company into Rapid Motor Vehicle Company. Only seven years later, Chevrolet co-founder William C. Durant made Rapid Motor Vehicle Company a subsidiary of General Motors Company. In 1911, he merged Rapid Motor Vehicle Company and Reliance Motor Car Company to form General Motors Truck Company, which is what exists today. With seven locations in North America, let's take a closer look at where GMC trucks are built.
Where GMC trucks are built
As General Motors's sector focused on trucks and utility vehicles, GMC offers an impressive array of pickup trucks, SUVs, light-duty trucks, and vans. But where exactly are the vehicles made? First, the GMC Hummer EV and GMC Sierra EV are made at Factory ZERO in Detroit, Michigan. The company also has six different assembly plants scattered across the U.S. and Canada, specializing in making certain vehicle models. The Shreveport Operations in Shreveport, Louisiana, builds the GMC Canyon, while the Fort Wayne Assembly Plant in Roanoke, Indiana, builds the GMC Sierra.
For the SUVs and vans, the Arlington Assembly Plant in Arlington, Texas, makes the GMC Yukon and Yukon XL, while the Wentzville Assembly Plant in Wentzville, Missouri, is home to the GMC Savana. The CAMI Assembly Plant in Ingersoll, Ontario, is the birthplace of the GMC Terrain, and the Lansing Delta Township Assembly Plant in Michigan's Delta Township makes the GMC Acadia.
GMC trucks to go for or avoid
GMC has its fair share of pros and cons, just like any other vehicle company. As mentioned, entries like the Sierra are widespread all across North America. That means the user experience is varied and nuanced. Nonetheless, the GMC Sierra has excellent sales, so GMC must be doing something right. With different versions of the trucks over the years, GMC is eager to innovate on what already exists. The 2006, 2012, and 2020 GMC Sierras track as the most beloved of GMC's Sierra trucks, while users rated 2014 and 2015 as the years to avoid.
One of GMC's upcoming entries is the 2025 GMC Terrain that taps truck style, and is loaded with tech, including a massive 15-inch infotainment system screen and General Motors' trusty 1.5-liter turbocharged engine. The model is set to come in three trims and is already turning heads with its safety features. Another one to take a look at, is the 2024 GMC Canyon AT4X, which gives the midsize truck a big off-road upgrade.