What Is A Chevy Cheyenne And How Is It Different From The Silverado?

The Chevy Cheyenne was the premiere trim level associated with the latter part of the second-generation Chevrolet C/K lineup of pickup trucks. While the second-gen C/K trucks, also known as the "Action Line," began with the 1967 model year, the iconic Chevrolet Cheyenne trim wasn't introduced until 1971. As the top trim level, the Cheyenne furthered Chevrolet's mission of transforming its pickup trucks from workhorses to vehicles comfortable enough to be driven for fun.

While the introduction of the Cheyenne trim preceded the debut of the third-generation Square Body Chevy truck, it remained available through the C/K's fourth generation. The fourth-gen GMT400 C/K trucks saw payload designations change from C/K10, C/K20, and C/K30 to C/K1500, C/K2500, and C/K3500. The Cheyenne trim was ultimately phased out in the U.S. market in 1999 with the introduction of the Chevy Silverado as a stand-alone model as opposed to its former trim level status.

An all-original, good-condition Chevy C/K pickup is probably worth more than you realize. If it's a fully loaded Cheyenne, it could be worth well into six-figure territory, like the 1972 Chevrolet K10 Cheyenne reported by Classic.com.

