5 Of The Coolest Trucks From The 2000s (And What They're Worth Today)
Pickup trucks have come a long way since the 1950s, when they began to evolve from single-purpose utilitarian objects to versatile vehicles that also cater to lifestyle uses. Nowadays, you see pickups that are comparable in comfort, convenience, or performance to SUVs, sedans, or even sports cars. Truck designs have also gotten much more interesting, as manufacturers continue to introduce unusual bits along the way to imbue these pickups with stylish looks.
The likes of the Ford F-150 Raptor, Ram 2500 Rebel, and 2500 Power Wagon, for example, are trucks that typify modern-day cool with their eye-catching designs, technology, as well as raw and refined power. Dial the clock back to even two decades ago, and you'll find many pickup trucks that were cool enough to stand out in a sea of contenders. With that in mind, here's our rundown of some of the coolest pickup trucks from the 2000s and what they are worth today.
2005-09 Toyota Tacoma X-Runner
The Toyota Tacoma isn't exactly the first name that comes to mind when you think of the coolest trucks from the 2000s, but the X-Runner has earned its place. Introduced for the 2005 model year as a replacement for the Tacoma S-Runner, the Tacoma X-Runner was a sleek sporty midsize truck with a bold, expressive design language characterized by a low-slung stance and a hood scoop that hint at its performance credentials. Beyond the X-Runner-specific body kit, Toyota prioritized ride and handling, with the X-Runner being benchmarked against the Nissan 350Z.
The Japanese automaker equipped the truck with a robust X-Brace frame alongside stiffer springs, Bilstein shocks, large rear anti-roll bars that assist the driver in maintaining stability in sharp cornering situations, and wide Bridgestone Potenza tires for exceptional traction. Toyota also made sure to match that sharpness and performance image with a reasonably potent 4.0-liter V6 with 236 hp and 266 lb-ft of torque – some 41 more horses than the S-Runner's 3.4-liter engine managed. Those who wanted more oomph had the option of a supercharger kit that increased output to a more plentiful 304 horsepower and 334 lb-ft of torque.
As for price, used Toyota Tacoma X-Runner models in original condition previously sold for between $7,800 and $23,750 on Classic.com, with prices varying depending on the mileage of the truck and its condition. However, if you're looking to buy one now, CarGurus currently has a few models listed, with prices ranging from $15,490 to $23,700.
2004-06 Dodge Ram 1500 SRT-10
Driving around town in what was once the fastest production pickup truck in the world almost guarantees you'd get noticed somehow, yet the engineers over at Dodge's Performance Vehicle Operations made sure to also inject the Dodge Ram 1500 SRT-10 with a bold, in-your-face styling that's even more likely to turn heads. Bits like the striking power hood dome, unique billet grille, and large rear wing made this a sportier-looking truck that's very different from the competition, and that's before you even consider its spirited performance.
The Dodge Ram 1500 SRT-10 came with the venerated 8.3 liter V10 engine used in the second-generation Dodge Viper, and this of course means a thumping 500 hp and 525 lb-ft of torque, with that output prodding the two-door model with the six-speed manual transmission to 60 mph in 4.9 seconds and a top speed of 153 mph, according to a Car and Driver testing. The four-door the four-door SRT-10 with the four-speed automatic takes a comparably slower 5.6 seconds to hit 60 mph, with a top speed of 147 mph. The record-breaking Dodge Ram SRT-10 driven by NASCAR driver Brendan Gaughan proved even faster at the top end, with a Guinness World Records-certified 154.587-mph top speed.
In terms of list price, Dodge Ram 1500 SRT-10s are being sold for between $8,500 and $85,800, according to Classic.com.
2003-07 Chevrolet Silverado SS
It may not be as muscular as the viper-engined Dodge Ram 1500 SRT-10, but the Silverado SS is certainly not lacking in personality. Its clean, uncluttered detailing presents a captivating look even today. But perhaps where the SS shone at its brightest was in regard to its road manners and handling prowess. Despite its 5,240-pound weight, the truck handles, rides, and steers like a lighter vehicle, thanks in part to its well-judged Z60 high-performance chassis and a sport suspension that includes torsion bars up front, two-stage leaf springs out back, and monotube shock absorbers.
As is expected of Chevy vehicles with the esteemed SS badge, the Silverado SS pickup boasts some serious performance. Its 6.0-liter LQ9 V8 engine generates 345 horses and 380 lb-ft of torque, which makes it capable of doing 0-60 mph in 6.3 seconds on its way to a limited top speed of 109 mph. On Classic.com, used Silverado SS trucks are sold for between $15,000 and $68,995, but more recent SS listings typically begin around the $30,000 mark.
2008 Ford F-150 Foose Edition
A production run of just 500 units means the 2008 F-150 Foose Edition is one of the rarest Ford pickup trucks ever made. But these trucks aren't special only because there are so few of them. The result of a collaboration with custom hot rod builder Chip Foose, the F-150 Foose Edition has a unique, muscular styling that looks right on the money. Everything from the two-tone paint job on the hood to the body racing stripes, billet grille insert, larger flares, Foose badging, low rocker moldings, and 22-inch forged, polished Foose wheels looks pretty spot on as though the trucks are just made for gathering compliments.
Another factor is the F-150 Foose Edition's brilliant performance. At the time of its release, it was touted by Ford as being the most powerful half-ton truck on the market, owing to a 5.4-liter supercharged Triton V8 engine which produces 450 horsepower and 500 lb-ft of torque, sent to the wheels via a four-speed automatic transmission. According to data found on Classic.com, pricing for a used F-150 Foose Edition starts at around $7,500 and reaches as high as $44,000,
2000-04 Ford SVT F-150 Lightning
Cars or trucks included in Ford's special vehicles team are real standouts in terms of performance, and the second-generation SVT F-150 Lightning is no different. It was initially introduced for 1999 as a follow-up to the first SVT Lightning sold between 1993 and 1995 and did its forebear proud, thanks to a 5.4-liter supercharged V8 engine that made 360 hp and 440 lb-ft of torque in 1999 and 2000. For 2001, Ford's SVT engineers managed to raise output to 380 hp and 450 lb-ft by increasing the mass flow air size from 80 to 90mm.
They also redesigned the lower intake manifold and made changes to the intercooler to address a prior leaking issue. The result was a high-performance truck powerful enough to scoot from zero to 60 mph in just 5.2 seconds and reach a top speed of 142 mph. In all, around 28,124 units of the Ford SVT F-150 Lightning pickup were sold between the 1999 and 2004 model years. However, if you want a taste of what the second-generation SVT F-150 Lightning is like, you can now get a used model on sites like Classic.com where they can be had for between $14,300 and $63,000.