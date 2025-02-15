5 Of The Coolest Trucks From The 2000s (And What They're Worth Today)

The Toyota Tacoma isn't exactly the first name that comes to mind when you think of the coolest trucks from the 2000s, but the X-Runner has earned its place. Introduced for the 2005 model year as a replacement for the Tacoma S-Runner, the Tacoma X-Runner was a sleek sporty midsize truck with a bold, expressive design language characterized by a low-slung stance and a hood scoop that hint at its performance credentials. Beyond the X-Runner-specific body kit, Toyota prioritized ride and handling, with the X-Runner being benchmarked against the Nissan 350Z.

The Japanese automaker equipped the truck with a robust X-Brace frame alongside stiffer springs, Bilstein shocks, large rear anti-roll bars that assist the driver in maintaining stability in sharp cornering situations, and wide Bridgestone Potenza tires for exceptional traction. Toyota also made sure to match that sharpness and performance image with a reasonably potent 4.0-liter V6 with 236 hp and 266 lb-ft of torque – some 41 more horses than the S-Runner's 3.4-liter engine managed. Those who wanted more oomph had the option of a supercharger kit that increased output to a more plentiful 304 horsepower and 334 lb-ft of torque.

As for price, used Toyota Tacoma X-Runner models in original condition previously sold for between $7,800 and $23,750 on Classic.com, with prices varying depending on the mileage of the truck and its condition. However, if you're looking to buy one now, CarGurus currently has a few models listed, with prices ranging from $15,490 to $23,700.

