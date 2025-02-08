12 Of The Rarest Ford Pickup Trucks Ever Made

Ford makes one of the most popular pickup trucks in history with the F-150. The truck has its ups and downs but is generally considered to be a reliable, powerful truck that can do just about anything while looking good in the process. It's typically at or near the top of the class in most metrics that matter in a truck, including tow capacity, engine options, and even price tag in some cases. They are just about everywhere, and Ford has had similar success with its other trucks as well, including its electrified Ford F-150 Lightning.

With that said, there are some trucks that Ford makes in increasingly sparse numbers. The Raptor and the Tremor are two good examples as they are built for enthusiasts and in smaller numbers. Over the years, Ford has made a variety of special edition trucks or experimental products that had limited runs. Thus, despite selling one of the most popular trucks ever, Ford has also made some of the rarest trucks ever seen.

If you're curious about some of them, here are some of the rarest Ford trucks ever made. For this article, we omitted custom builds and one-offs since those are fairly common. We also omitted most partner builds, like the Hennessey VelociRaptor, a specialty version of the Ford Raptor made by Hennessey that only had 500 examples made.

