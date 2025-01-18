4 Underappreciated Classic Cars From The Early Days Of Ford

Henry Ford perfected the assembly line process to help make his Model T one of the most important products in American industrial history, and the company he built still thrives today. Ford's 10 all-time most popular models have accounted for around 150 million sales, and the F-150 pickup has been the best-selling vehicle in the United States for nearly half a century.

Advertisement

The Mustang was an instant hit despite at first coming with an anemic inline-six engine, and the Mustang's powerful engines since then have made it a high-horsepower beast. Ford's other highlights include the 1950s Thunderbird, a quintessential symbol of American cruising culture, and one of the coolest names ever put on a car.

Ford's entire catalog isn't as universally lauded as these models, though, and the company's proud tradition was built with the help of some of its more underrated vehicles. These four classics might not be as beloved as the Mustang or T-Bird, and most are undervalued on the secondhand market, but they all played an important part in establishing Ford as one of America's big three automakers.

Advertisement