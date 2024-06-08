10 Most Powerful Engines Ever Put In The Ford Mustang

Ford is one of the most well-known car brands in the world. Even after 120 years of service, the company is still going strong today, with much of that success being owed to its exceedingly popular rides. One particular vehicle to take note of is the Mustang, which is among the most iconic Ford models ever built. This record-breaking vehicle has been in production for over half a century, with brand-new models still being made today.

Of course, one of the biggest reasons for the Mustang's popularity is its history of having high-horsepower engines under its hood. These engines are among the most powerful in any car, not just Ford's, though you would be hard-pressed to find all of them for sale today. Some of the greatest engines were only present in prototype Mustangs made for showcases or events. Even so, it's worth noting which of these engines indeed found their way into a Mustang, as their presence helped elevate the brand's level of fame today.

This article will only consider Mustangs under the Ford name. Though Shelby also makes Mustangs, its partnership with Ford has only ever been a partnership. As such, any engines from Mustangs solely under Shelby's brand and not Ford's — such as the 1,300-horsepower Code Red — will not be included here. This article will also focus on horsepower to classify the strength of each engine, with supercharged versions being taken into account.