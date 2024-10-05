12 Of The Greatest Ford V8 Engines Ever Made

Today, engine tuning is an integral part of automotive culture. Some engines have even become mythical for their flirtation with the aftermarket. And it all started with Ford's Flathead V8.

Designed as a more affordable V8 for the masses, the Flathead quickly became a staple among hot rodders. Official or unofficial, the Flathead was a part of it. It was very reliable and easy to tune. What made the Flathead V8 special, though, is that it made Americans love V8s.

The Flathead V8's big advantage, at least at the time, was its simplicity (not that you'd expect anything different from Henry Ford's company). Ford engine designers Carl Schmaltz, Ray Lard, and Mil Zoerlein made a simple flat engine head that only housed the spark plugs — no overhead camshaft here. The valves were positioned next to the cylinder on the engine block, and the intake manifold was positioned between the cylinder banks. All these decisions significantly lowered the production cost, putting the Flathead V8 under the right foot of more people.

If the engine had a main drawback, it was that the design heavily restricted airflow and only allowed low compression ratios. What's more, increasing the compression ratio meant even more restricted airflow. For context, the first 3.6-liter Flathead V8 made only 65 hp, with a compression ratio of 5.5:1. Even the last 1953 3.9-liter unit, had a modest compression ratio of 7.2:1 and produced 110 hp. Still, this wasn't enough to hurt Flathead's unmatched hot rod legacy.

