Everything To Know About Ford's Legendary 427 SOHC Engine

For automakers, the 1960s were a time of unbridled power and speed. Prior to the arrival and widespread implementation of emissions control devices in the 1970s, car manufacturers were pumping out a seemingly never-ending series of muscle-packed, high-power vehicles. Some of the most iconic muscle cars of all time were produced during this period, like the 1969 Dodge Charger and the 1967 Chevrolet Camaro.

That desire to produce faster and more powerful engines was fueled, in part, by the rising popularity of motorsports like NASCAR and drag racing. One NASCAR race, in particular, was responsible for the development of a fierce rivalry between two of the United States' most popular automakers — Chrysler and Ford. In the 1964 Daytona 500, Ford suffered an embarrassing defeat to drivers operating racecars powered by the Chrysler 426 HEMI. The Plymouth drivers finished in first, second, and third place, handing Ford a devastating loss and causing the company to radically rethink its engine strategy.

Ford's response was to build an even bigger and better motor in just three months. Dubbed "The Cammer," thanks to its innovative single overhead camshaft (SOHC) design, the 427 engine took the racing world by storm. In the years that followed, the 427 SOHC engine would go on to achieve legendary status. It was the subject of intense debate in the world of NASCAR and the inspiration for countless racecars that followed it. From its birth in the ashes of defeat to its rise to become one of Ford's most impressive engines ever built, here's everything you need to know about Ford's 427 SOHC engine.