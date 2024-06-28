The Bigfoot Cruiser: What Happened To The Monster Truck-Inspired Ford

As far back as the 1980s, onlookers would come from all around to see a souped-up truck rolling around on gigantic tires, crushing lesser vehicles beneath its proverbial heel and doing sick jumps off dirt ramps. Of course, you can't talk about monster trucks without remembering the granddaddy of them all, Bigfoot.

The original Bigfoot wasn't just an impressive Frankenstein of automotive engineering, it was a full-on cultural icon. Bigfoot was the original monster truck, bringing delight to the faces of the young and old and selling quite a bit of merchandise once the fad took off in earnest. Anyone looking to bank on the monster truck scene would do well to do so in Bigfoot's image, which is probably why Ford took a swing at such a thing in 1987 with the Bigfoot Cruiser. This special body package for the Ford F-150, F-250, F-350, and Ford Ranger would add 33-inch wheels, several extra inches on the suspension lift, a winch-equipped fender, and heavy-duty shocks. Topped off a pair of Bigfoot logos emblazoned on the sides and the original's signature blue and gold decals, and you had a mini-monster truck right in your own driveway.