Why Is Ram No Longer Part Of The Dodge Brand?

Looking for a good way to tell how long someone has been interested in pickup trucks? Simply see if they still use the word Dodge when talking about Ram Trucks. Amazingly, it's now been over 15 years since Ram's parent company, Stellantis, formerly known as Chrysler or Fiat Chrysler, decided to spin off its truck line into a separate brand, separate from the Dodge family that it'd long been part of.

Despite the decade and a half that's passed since Ram became its own brand, you'll still hear lots of people refer to modern Ram trucks as Dodge Rams or even just Dodge trucks. After looking at Dodge's long history and association with the Ram logo, it's not hard to see why.

Chrysler formed the current Ram brand in 2009 as part of a restructuring and rebranding process it undertook when emerging from bankruptcy, but both the Ram name and its image were a key part of the Dodge brand identity going as far back as the 1930s.