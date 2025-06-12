Who Actually Owns Stellantis – The Company That Owns Jeep, RAM, And Chrysler?
If there's one car manufacturer that caters to every kind of driver, it's Stellantis. Stellantis owns a total of 14 car brands, marketed across different parts of the globe. It has Jeep for those who enjoy off-road adventure, Dodge for performance seekers, Maserati for luxury lovers, and Chrysler for families and road trippers. Stellantis also owns the car brands Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Citroen, DS Automobiles, Fiat, Lancia, Opel, Peugeot, Ram, and Vauxhall.
Unlike other parent companies such as General Motors and Volkswagen Group, both of which originally started as standalone automakers in the 19th and 20th centuries, Stellantis is a new company formed through a merger. It was founded in 2021 through a union between Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) and Peugeot S.A. (PSA). Both FCA and PSA have deep roots in the automotive industry, with Fiat establishing itself as the largest automaker in Italy back in 1910 and PSA creating the first car ever driven on Italian roads. But neither FCA nor PSA owns Stellantis — instead, it's a public company owned by its shareholders.
A look into Stellantis' ownership
When the Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and Peugeot S.A. merger was completed, the newly formed company, Stellantis, was immediately launched as a publicly traded entity. It's traded on the New York Stock Exchange, Paris Euronext, and Milan Mercato Telematico Azionario. This means that Stellantis is owned by a wide base of institutional and retail shareholders, roughly 17% of which are from the United States.
According to a company report from February 2025, Stellantis' major shareholder is the Netherlands-based holding company Exor. It owns 15.52% of the automaker's shares, earning it 23.89% voting rights. Exor is also a major shareholder in Ferrari, with a 21.20% share as of March 2025, and invests in other firms outside the automotive industry, including Philips, Christian Louboutin, and Juventus Football Club.
Following Exor in Stellantis' list of major shareholders is Établissements Peugeot Frères (EPF), with a 7.74% stake and 11.92% voting rights. Exclusively owned by the Peugeot family, EPF is a holding company overseeing multiple subsidiaries, including Peugeot 1810, which helps run Stellantis itself. Another major Stellantis shareholder is Bpifrance Participations S.A. (BPI). Owning 6.65% shares and 10.24% voting rights, BPI is a public investment fund headquartered in France and primarily invests in mid-cap stocks, start-ups, and SMEs.