Who Actually Owns Stellantis – The Company That Owns Jeep, RAM, And Chrysler?

If there's one car manufacturer that caters to every kind of driver, it's Stellantis. Stellantis owns a total of 14 car brands, marketed across different parts of the globe. It has Jeep for those who enjoy off-road adventure, Dodge for performance seekers, Maserati for luxury lovers, and Chrysler for families and road trippers. Stellantis also owns the car brands Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Citroen, DS Automobiles, Fiat, Lancia, Opel, Peugeot, Ram, and Vauxhall.

Unlike other parent companies such as General Motors and Volkswagen Group, both of which originally started as standalone automakers in the 19th and 20th centuries, Stellantis is a new company formed through a merger. It was founded in 2021 through a union between Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) and Peugeot S.A. (PSA). Both FCA and PSA have deep roots in the automotive industry, with Fiat establishing itself as the largest automaker in Italy back in 1910 and PSA creating the first car ever driven on Italian roads. But neither FCA nor PSA owns Stellantis — instead, it's a public company owned by its shareholders.