Who Owns Ferrari And Where Are The Cars Built?
Virtually any conversation about the fastest, most powerful cars in the world eventually turns to Ferrari, which sprang into existence as a full-tilt racing powerhouse in 1947. That year also marked the release of the company's first street-legal offering, the 125 S, and the legendary auto house continues to build high-powered machines for anyone who can afford to pay beyond-premium prices.
Still, domination on the racing circuit was clearly a big part of Enzo Ferrari's original master plan, as he founded his namesake company at the end of a long and fruitful partnership with Alfa Romeo's racing wing. Enzo was the primary owner of Ferrari in the early days if the company's existence. While Enzo maintained some level of control over Ferrari until his death in 1988, the founder sold 50% of his company to Fiat in 1969. Fiat would increase its ownership stake in the Italian auto house to 90% the year Enzo died.
Fiat's bold move to claim 90% of Ferrari was, however, not the end of the company's ownership story. In fact, Fiat largely cashed out its stake in Ferrari in 2016. These days, Ferrari is traded on the New York Stock Exchange, and owned primarily by members of the public, who hold a 58.8% stake. The Ferrari family still owns part of the company, too, with Enzo's son Piero keeping a 10.48% stake. The remaining 30.72% of Ferrari is split between two ownership factions, including Exor N.V. with 24.65% and Blackrock Inc. with 6.07%.
Ferraris are exclusively manufactured in Italy
While Ferrari's ownership saga no doubt led to some seismic shifts within the company, the manufacturer has continued to produce not only some of the fastest cars to grace the world's roadways and raceways, but also some of the most iconic cars in movie history. New and classic Ferraris are still incredibly sought after in the high-end auto market, too, with even a completely destroyed Ferrari selling for $1.8 million. Meanwhile, classic Ferraris in above-average condition are far more expensive than that at auction.
Ferrari's legacy as an Italian auto powerhouse clearly remains very much intact. And make no mistake, public ownership aside, Ferrari is, and likely always will be, 100% Italian in origin, with vehicles bearing Ferrari's iconic Prancing horse logo — suggested to Enzo Ferrari by an Italian countess — produced exclusively in the company's factory in Maranello, Italy.
That sprawling facility stretches 1.78 million square feet, but Ferrari produced just 13,752 vehicles in 2024. So why are so few cars made there?
Ferrari is, of course, a specialty automaker and its luxury, high-performance vehicles receive a deeply personal touch in the production phase, as the Maranello plant features little in the way of automation. In fact, parts for Ferrari's high-powered engines are actually cast in-house, with the power plants then assembled by hand, along with the bulk of the vehicles. Such care is rare in modern auto manufacturing, and it's a big reason why Ferraris are held in such high esteem.