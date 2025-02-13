Who Owns Ferrari And Where Are The Cars Built?

Virtually any conversation about the fastest, most powerful cars in the world eventually turns to Ferrari, which sprang into existence as a full-tilt racing powerhouse in 1947. That year also marked the release of the company's first street-legal offering, the 125 S, and the legendary auto house continues to build high-powered machines for anyone who can afford to pay beyond-premium prices.

Still, domination on the racing circuit was clearly a big part of Enzo Ferrari's original master plan, as he founded his namesake company at the end of a long and fruitful partnership with Alfa Romeo's racing wing. Enzo was the primary owner of Ferrari in the early days if the company's existence. While Enzo maintained some level of control over Ferrari until his death in 1988, the founder sold 50% of his company to Fiat in 1969. Fiat would increase its ownership stake in the Italian auto house to 90% the year Enzo died.

Fiat's bold move to claim 90% of Ferrari was, however, not the end of the company's ownership story. In fact, Fiat largely cashed out its stake in Ferrari in 2016. These days, Ferrari is traded on the New York Stock Exchange, and owned primarily by members of the public, who hold a 58.8% stake. The Ferrari family still owns part of the company, too, with Enzo's son Piero keeping a 10.48% stake. The remaining 30.72% of Ferrari is split between two ownership factions, including Exor N.V. with 24.65% and Blackrock Inc. with 6.07%.

