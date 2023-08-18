This Completely Destroyed Ferrari Sold For $1.8M: Here's Why

When it comes to collector's grade cars (or ordinary cars, really), it's a generally accepted notion that if you want to make some cash off of it, the car has to be in good condition. For instance, you wouldn't take a beat-up old truck with two flat tires to the dealership and expect to walk out with a shiny new trade-in.

That said, there is a certain degree of rarity that a car could theoretically achieve, at which point even its mere chassis could sell for more than 10 brand-new trade-ins. It is this level of rarity that the burned-out husk of an old Ferrari successfully achieved.

This week, auction house RM Sotheby's successfully sold off a 1954 Ferrari 500 Mondial Spider Series I for a hefty $1.8 million price tag. Ferrari has long been a luxury brand, so a classic Ferrari in good condition could definitely fetch that kind of price easily. This particular Ferrari, however, is in anything but good condition.

There are no wheels or internals, and the body has been subjected to horrific fire damage. It's the kind of thing you'd see as set dressing in a junkyard movie scene. How the heck did what is effectively one-fifth of a Ferrari crack a million dollars?