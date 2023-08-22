The 10 Most Iconic Ferraris In Movie History

Ferrari is one of the most iconic car brands in the world. When you see the iconic sleek shapes of a sports car in cherry red, it's hard not to think of Ferrari. This is true both on the road and on the big screen. To date, only about 220,000 Ferraris have ever been built, and only approximately 8,400 Ferraris are built every year. Despite incredibly low production numbers, every gearhead has heard of a Ferrari, and those who know nothing about luxury cars still recognize the name Ferrari and the prancing horse logo.

Hollywood is always looking for symbols that convey speed, luxury, and glamor and frequently turns to Ferrari. These cars have graced the silver screen in numerous roles over the years — the grand prize in a high-stakes race, the car of choice for a thrilling chase, or the symbol of a character's success and status. ("Ferrari" is also the name of a new Adam Driver and Penélope Cruz movie, coming this Christmas to theatres, which follows its founder Enzo Ferrari at the company's lowest point.)

Their sleek design and unmatched performance make them a natural fit for cinematic moments that require a touch of adrenaline or elegance. When directors want to show a fast car or street race, Ferrari has been the go-to for movies to demonstrate power, speed, and maybe a bit of pretension. It helps that Ferraris are instantly recognized. Let's look at 10 of the most iconic Ferraris in movie history.