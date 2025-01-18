Why Did Toyota Stop Selling V8 Powered Trucks?

I was a fan of Toyota trucks even before I bought my first Toyota Tacoma way back in 1996. My 1995 Taco was of the extended cab, six-cylinder, 4x4 variety and the nicest vehicle I'd owned up to that point, and maybe the nicest truck I've ever owned. I've also admired every generation of the Toyota Tundra since its debut for the 2000 model year. While the newer models are among the best years for the Tundra, I was slightly disappointed when the automaker decided to cut the V8 from its engine lineup for the 2022 model year.

Toyota hasn't announced an official reason for dropping the V8 Tundra engine option. However, the decision starts to make sense when we compare capabilities of the Toyota Tundra's new twin-turbo 3.4L V6 engine to the 5.7L V8 last seen in the 2021 Tundra. The Tundra's turbocharged V6 powertrain, especially the hybrid MAX version, not only offers more power, but it's also lighter and offers better fuel economy. All compelling reasons to stop selling V8-powered trucks.