Purchasing a new car is hardly an easy task, even if you're shopping in the more budget-friendly quarters of the market. But the process can no doubt be even more daunting for folks shopping in the luxury vehicle category, as there tends to be more money at stake up front. If you are eyeing a new ride in that corner of the market, there's a likelihood that vehicles from BMW and Toyota's luxury shingle, Lexus, are on your radar.

Those vaunted auto brands have essentially become permanent fixtures on yearly lists, amassing the best-selling luxury brands. If you've been comparing those automotive brands yourself, you likely noticed that, at least at the point of purchase, BMW models will likely cost you a few more Benjamins than their Lexus counterparts. But in the luxury automobile sector, maintenance should also factor heavily in your decision-making process, as it can be expensive to keep those vehicles looking and running the way any owner would expect from a high-priced ride.

It can, however, be difficult to properly determine maintenance costs on your own. As such, consumer ratings factions like Consumer Reports (CR) can be invaluable in helping you crunch the numbers. And according to CR, in the long run, the estimated cost of maintaining a BMW may be considerably more than that of a Lexus. For the record, several other factions — including SoFi and CarEdge — also rank Lexus well ahead of BMW in this category, even as there may be more to the numbers to consider.