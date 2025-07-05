Who Builds Lexus Cars And Where Are They Made Today?

Many popular car brands like Toyota, Ford, and Chevrolet were founded in the early 20th century. Lexus, on the other hand, is relatively new to the market — it wasn't until 1989 when the brand was launched. Even though it was pretty late to the game, Lexus cars have made a strong impression among the masses. They're widely recognized for their elegant and bold exterior, fantastic build quality, and excellent value for money.

In fact, some Lexus models won awards both in the United States and in Europe. The 2021 LC 500 was named the Luxury Vehicle of Texas at the 2021 Texas Auto Roundup. At the 2024 Scottish Car of the Year Awards, the LBX was awarded the Small Crossover/SUV of the Year. Lexus itself won the Autotrader Drivers' Choice Awards in the UK as the Most Reliable Brand for the fourth time.

A look at the history of Lexus reveals that the company was originally a concept by Toyota, one of the most reliable carmakers in the world. This remains true today, with Lexus cars even made in some Toyota factories both in Japan and abroad.