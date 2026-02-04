Big Changes Are Coming To Ford In 2026

Ford is starting 2026 on a tumultuous note, with bright as well as gloomy prospects for the year ahead. The company began a fresh journey with massive charges totaling $19.5 billion in its bid to restructure its EV roadmap, canceling multiple projects and shifting focus to more profitable avenues. The company's plans to manufacture lithium iron phosphate cells and energy storage systems in partnership with CATL have just attracted the scrutiny of a U.S. House committee. Then it was reported that Ford was planning a partnership with the Chinese giant Xiaomi over electric cars, a rumor that was swiftly denied by both brands.

In the meantime, the company also landed a plum engineering opportunity and designed Red Bull's Formula One racing car engine. The journey ahead, however, is not going to be an easy one for the brand. Ford chief Jim Farley recently claimed that Chinese car brands are an "existential threat" and that they might unsettle the North American market. The warning has already started to take shape. China and Canada have struck a trade deal that ends the 100% tariff on Chinese electric cars and brings it down to just 6.1%, though there's a cap on the number of imported units.

The likes of BYD have already toppled Tesla as the world's biggest EV brand, and they're now knocking at the North American market's doors. Plus, the progress in tech stack, especially in terms of battery efficiency and in-cabin conveniences, is making Ford EVs look overpriced. All these market factors have kick-started some major internal changes and restructuring at Ford. And what's lined up for the carmaker in 2026 could very well change the company's trajectory in the years to come.