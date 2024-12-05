Ford In F1: Key Moments In The Brand's Motorsport History

The Ford Motor Company is behind some of the most extraordinary feats in auto racing. From famously sweeping the podium at the 1966 24 Hours of Le Mans, as documented in 2019's "Ford vs Ferrari," to racking up over 700 wins in the NASCAR Cup Series, to reinventing open-wheel racing, the automaker enjoys a sterling pedigree at the racetrack.

Yet you won't find the blue oval amongst the teams in Netflix's hit "Drive to Survive." That's because the smash hit documentary series debuted in 2019 — 15 years after Ford bowed out of Formula 1 racing. Its last team raced under the Jaguar banner, which Ford owned at the time. After four uninspiring years in Jaguar green, Ford ended its 37 year F1 racing run. New fans of Formula 1 might not even know Ford once dominated the most sophisticated racing series in the world.

Early in 2023, Ford announced it would return to F1 for the 2026 season. New engine regulations call for sustainable fuel and low emissions as part of an initiative to reduce carbon emissions, a goal Ford shares for its road-going cars. Racetracks are testing grounds for technologies that ultimately make way to road cars, and Ford's commitment to Carbon Net Zero by 2030 has enticed it back into the ring.

In honor of Ford's impending return to Formula 1, let's examine the key moments in the brand's storied motorsport history.

[Featured image by Ben Sutherland via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled | CC BY-SA 2.0]