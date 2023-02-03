Ford Will Return To F1 In 2026 After More Than Two Decades Off The Track

To fans of the sport, Formula 1 is the pinnacle of racing. It's the fastest, has the most exciting races, and carries with it more drama on and off the track than any other major motorsport. There's a reason why Netflix's "Drive to Survive" is so popular. Current drivers like Lewis Hamilton make international headlines with his wins and past drivers like Michael Schumacher and the late Ayrton Senna are considered legends of motorsport on par with names like Dale Earnhardt Sr. and A.J. Foyt. In the past, Formula 1 has also served as a test bed for automotive technology. After all, if a piece of technology can survive on a track regularly going almost 200 miles per hour, it can survive in a passenger car.

The sport only has one team headquartered in the United States, the North Carolina-based Haas F1 Team. But now, another U.S.-based motorsports participant wants to come back to the action: Ford. Today, according to a press release, Dearborn's best is returning to Formula 1 after a long break, and it's bringing its best EV and hybrid technology to the racetrack.