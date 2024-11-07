Who Makes Cosworth Engines And Where Are They Built?

In 1958, Cosworth was started by two young engineers who had a dream. Initially, Cosworth began its journey in the United Kingdom. After a two decades, the company was sold to another British engineering firm, the United Engineering Industries (UEI) in 1980. Another few years later, the company was sold to Carlton Communications, which opted to offer it for sale with less than a decade of ownership. While the Cosworth was sold to Vickers in 1990, it only took less eight years for it to change hands once again.

By 1999, portions of Vickers had been acquired by other British firms, such as Rolls-Royce and BAE Systems. However, right before this happened, Vickers sold Cosworth to Audi for $192.3 million in 1998. Not to mention, in a shocking turn of events, Audi almost immediately sealed the deal to offload the Cosworth racing division to Ford as well, effectively splitting the company.

In 2004, Ford sold the Cosworth F1 business to the racing magnates behind the Champ Car World Series, Kevin Kalkhoven and Gerald Forsythe. In the same year, Audi also proceeded to sell the rest of the company to the German automotive manufacturer, MAHLE, which eventually re-named the Cosworth technology division to MAHLE Powertrain. As of April 2024, Cosworth racing is owned by CGH (Isle of Man) Holdings Ltd and Indeck-Cosworth LLC. But, are they still built in the same factories that they were when the company first began?

