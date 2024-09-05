10 Of The Greatest Cosworth Engines Ever Made

Cosworth is a name that resonates with every car enthusiast, bringing memories of numerous chequered flags, of David vs. Goliath battles, and just pure engineering ingenuity. From its humble beginnings in 1958, when Lotus engineers Keith Duckworth and Mike Costin founded the company, Cosworth became synonymous with some of the greatest internal combustion engines. From street to circuit, the company's creations pushed the boundaries of what is possible by burning fossil fuels.

Advertisement

More than anything, Cosworth's name imprinted on the engine's headcover carried weight. It meant motorsport legacy. It meant engineering precision and high performance. You could rely on Cosworth engines to win races and enjoy driving. Even today, Cosworth's engines offer a driving experience that overwhelms you with adrenaline and excitement.

We found it fitting to celebrate all those great machines and capture the true Cosworth spirit. In this trip down memory lane, we'll give Cosworth's greatest engines the recognition they deserve. Crucially, we'll equip you with some juicy facts about one of the automotive industry's most important companies that's not an automaker. Ignition: ON.