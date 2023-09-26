The Slick Rare Ford We Wish Would Have Made It To The USA

As rally enthusiasts will know, homologation is a key concept for races. Rally, by definition, will typically involve traversing stretches of public road, so the drivers' vehicles naturally need to be legal for that particular road system. Indeed, only road-legal cars can be entered in rallies. Per the World Rally Championship Specifications, vehicles in World Rally must be hand-built and based on a car model that had a production run of no less than 2,500.

This has meant only one thing over the years: Several models of powerful (within the boundaries of the WRC regulations) vehicles are available in very limited quantities. Such cars can be collectors' and enthusiasts' dreams; one particular Ford vehicle is a perfect example.

The Ford Sierra RS Cosworth is a stylish machine indeed, and the envy of many U.S. petrolheads who never saw it launch in their region. Let's take a closer look at this stylish European rally competitor. Ford may have had some car flops in the past, but this isn't one of those times.