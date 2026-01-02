Ford's $19.5B Plan To Shift Its EV Strategy

The dynamics of the US EV market changed dramatically in 2025. Tesla lost its crown as the world's biggest electric car brand to China's BYD. EV sales in the US declined owing to the rising cost of ownership, and numerous labels went back to the drawing board to reassess their electrification plans. Ford is no exception, but its EV flub is costing billions of dollars. The company has announced charges totaling $19.5 billion as it restructures an EV strategy that failed to leave a mark amid rivals such as Tesla.

Ford says the hefty sum will be recorded as "special items," roughly $6.5 billion of which is linked to the cancellation of multiple EV projects. Additionally, Ford also put the plans for a US-based battery operation on cold ice, which took its own hefty toll worth $6 billion. This is after Ford lost $5 billion on its EV ambitions in 2024.

An analysis by Reuters notes that Ford is bearing huge charges to avoid bigger EV-linked losses in the immediate future, though the company hopes the electric car business will finally become profitable in 2029. According to The Wall Street Journal, the hit taken by Ford is among the largest impairments absorbed by a company. "Instead of plowing billions into the future knowing these large EVs will never make money, we are pivoting," Ford Chief Executive Jim Farley was quoted as saying by the outlet. The company still hopes for a major portfolio overhaul that includes a 50-50 volume share between ICE vehicles and a combination of EVs, hybrids, and extended range electric vehicles (EREV).