Honda And Toyota Should Eclipse The 2026 Forester Wilderness, But Subaru Surprised Me

Some model year updates for cars are minimal — a USB charging port or two, here, or a new seat fabric there — and sometimes it's an entirely different car, as is the case with the 2026 Subaru Outback. The 2026 Subaru Forester Wilderness, meanwhile, fits right in the middle of that spectrum. There are a few hardware additions that make result in material differences over the previous model year, and there are some quality of life improvements that maybe don't necessitate the purchase of an entirely new car, but nonetheless make life a little easier for owners.

Having already driven a number of different Subaru Foresters of all trims and powertrains, and enjoyed all of them, the latest and greatest Forester Wilderness was a welcome sight in my driveway. As for what sets this Wilderness model apart from the 2025 model, Subaru says it has a higher ground clearance, improved cooling for better towing (that's up to 3,500 pounds, now, from the old car's 3,000 pounds), and a few tweaks to the all-wheel drive system to make it more off-roady. The less material changes include a different grille and some flashier stitching on the inside.