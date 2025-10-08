Who Makes Audi Engines And Are They The Same As Volkswagen's?

For several decades, German luxury car brand Audi has been part of the larger Volkswagen group. Originally a subsidiary of Daimler-Benz, it was in 1964 that Volkswagen acquired a majority stake in Audi, a company which was until then known as Auto Union GmbH. In 1966, Audi officially became a wholly-owned subsidiary of Volkswagen, a status it maintains to this day. Given that Volkswagen has had control of Audi for over six decades, it goes without saying that this group structure lets Volkswagen share automobile platforms, components, and technology with Audi, as well as other Volkswagen brands like Porsche, Lamborghini, Bentley, Seat, and Skoda.

Our research to answer the question of who makes the engines that go into Audi cars yielded interesting results. To begin with, we were able to establish that an Audi-operated facility in Gyor, Hungary, is the largest engine-manufacturing facility in the world, and that it accounts for a significant percentage of engines made for various Volkswagen-operated brands. In 2024, this facility made 1,580,991 powertrains which were then shipped to the 30-plus Volkswagen Group production sites (including the 16 locations owned by Audi) across the globe.

So, the answer to the original question, "who makes Audi engines," has a very straightforward answer: It's Audi that makes a good number of them. In fact, it wouldn't be entirely wrong to say that an Audi-operated facility makes engines not only for itself, but also for the rest of the Volkswagen Group companies. Now, regarding the second part of the question about Audi engines being the same as Volkswagen's, the answer to this question is somewhat nuanced. However, it is indeed true that some engines found on Audi cars are also found on Volkswagens.