The 2025 VW Atlas Is Spacious And Priced Right, But It's Missing Something

There's something charmingly straightforward about the 2025 Volkswagen Atlas. You could argue — as I have before — that this is entirely by design. While one half of VW's line-up has galloped down the electrification route, complete with eye-catching (if not plain outlandish) styling, the other half plays things far safer along with their internal combustion engines.

Little illustrates that dichotomy better than in VW's options for moving large families. On the one side of the showroom, the ID. Buzz is a playful reinvention of the classic Microbus, now with an all-electric platform underpinning its seven seats. Turn 180-degrees, though, and you find the Atlas. Still with seating for seven, but employing a far more recognizable SUV aesthetic and VW Group's familiar 2.0-liter turbo-four under the hood.

Chris Davies/SlashGear

Certainly, the electric bus gets more attention, but it also starts more than $20k north of the Atlas' $38,200 (plus $1,425 destination) opening price. That's a vast delta for the average family on a budget.