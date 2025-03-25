VW Atlas Vs Atlas Cross Sport: How Do The Two SUVs Compare?
The Volkswagen Atlas, one of Volkswagen's mid-sized SUV offerings, has been on sale in the U.S. since 2018. The car has been one of the most popular models in the German company's U.S. lineup and has since then spawned a new sporty variant called the Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport, which launched two years later, in 2020. Volkswagen has regularly updated these cars, with the last major update coming in 2023 for the 2024 model year vehicles.
As of 2024, the Atlas duo — with combined sales of 114,387 units is Volkswagen's most popular vehicle in the country, slightly ahead of the Volkswagen Tiguan (94,372 units), and the Volkswagen Jetta Sedan (71,829 units). As evident from the naming scheme, the Volkswagen Atlas and Atlas Cross Sport are based on the same platform and share many components. However, there are several tangible differences between the two, which we shall understand in this article.
For those seeking instant gratification, the key difference between the two vehicles is the fact that the Standard Atlas is a large, practical family SUV, while the Atlas Cross Sport is a sportier, two-row version with a sleeker design. Let's check how these two closely related vehicles fare when pitted against each other.
VW Atlas vs Atlas Cross Sport: key differences
The most noticeable difference between the standard Atlas and the Atlas Cross Sport is the way they look. The Atlas is the larger of the two, can accommodate two additional passengers (thanks to an extra row of seats), and features a taller, boxier roofline. The Atlas also happens to be the longer vehicle and gets what can be referred to as a more traditional SUV silhouette.
The Atlas Cross Sport looks near-identical to the standard Atlas when seen from the front; but the side profile brings key styling differences to the fore. The Cross Sport model gets a coupe-like, sloping roofline that tapers down toward the rear. It is also the shorter of the two. As outlined earlier, the Volkswagen Atlas seats seven individuals, thanks to a third row, while the Atlas Cross Sport lacks a third row, and officially carries only five people.
Given that the Atlas is physically larger of the two, it also boasts a larger passenger volume compared to the Cross Sport. However, given that it can accommodate two additional passengers, individual passenger space is smaller compared to the Cross Sport. The lack of the third row also results in much larger luggage space on the Cross Sport with all seats up. With all rear seats folded down (including the second row on the Atlas), the Atlas gets 96.6 cu-ft of storage, compared to just 77.6 cu. ft on the Cross Sport. In terms of dimensions, the additional third row means that the Altas is longer (200.7 inches) and taller (70.4 inches) than the Cross Sport, which measures 195.6 inches and 68.1 inches tall. Both cars, however, are the same width — 78.3 inches — and share an identical wheelbase.
VW Atlas vs Atlas Cross Sport: the similarities
The VW Atlas and the Atlas Cross Sport are based on the same platform and are essentially the same vehicles, with only a handful of mechanical and cosmetic changes. In fact, both the vehicles get the same 2.0-liter four-cylinder gasoline engine that makes 269 hp of power and generates 273 lb-ft of torque. The Cross Sport, however, is lighter than the standard Atlas (actual weights vary based on different trims) and should feel a bit more athletic.
Both cars are sold in FWD and AWD options, again, depending on the trim the customer chooses, and also share an identical towing capacity of roughly 5,000 lbs. Given that they are based on the same platforms, the rest of the specs, ranging from fuel tank capacity and ground clearance to turning circle and interior options, remain nearly identical. Both cars also share identical equipment levels.
The only marginal differences in equipment between the two models include the stainless steel pedal caps and the presence of side curtain protection airbags on the highest trim of the Cross Sport. If you charge a lot of devices on the go, the Atlas is the way to go, thanks to a total of six USB ports (45W) scattered across various parts of the vehicle. The Cross Sport only makes do with four USB ports. Those needing more USB ports might want to look at the SE with the technology trim of the Atlas that gets eight USB-C ports.
Volkswagen Atlas vs Atlas Cross Sport: pricing and variants
While the Volkswagen Atlas and the Atlas Cross Sport are targeted at vastly different audiences, there isn't a significant price gap between the two. Both these vehicles are offered in five different trim levels. The base Atlas SE starts at $38,200, going up to $42,305 for the SE with Technology, $46,655 for the Peak Edition, $48,200 for the SEL, and $53,205 for the top-of-the-line SEL Premium R-Line trim.
As for the Cross Sport, the two base variants of the vehicle share the same name as the standard Atlas, with the SE and SE with Technology trims starting at $37,190 and $41,295, respectively. Positioned above these two trims are the SEL at $47,190, SEL R-Line Black for $49,140, and SEL Premium R-Line is $52,195.
Considering the fact that both vehicles share near-identical mechanical parts, choosing between the two comes down to what the buyer needs from the vehicle. For someone seeking a car that can seat a family of seven in reasonable comfort, the standard Atlas is the way to go. Folks with smaller families, on the other hand, can look at the Cross Sport as a viable option.