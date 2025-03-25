VW Atlas Vs Atlas Cross Sport: How Do The Two SUVs Compare?

The Volkswagen Atlas, one of Volkswagen's mid-sized SUV offerings, has been on sale in the U.S. since 2018. The car has been one of the most popular models in the German company's U.S. lineup and has since then spawned a new sporty variant called the Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport, which launched two years later, in 2020. Volkswagen has regularly updated these cars, with the last major update coming in 2023 for the 2024 model year vehicles.

As of 2024, the Atlas duo — with combined sales of 114,387 units is Volkswagen's most popular vehicle in the country, slightly ahead of the Volkswagen Tiguan (94,372 units), and the Volkswagen Jetta Sedan (71,829 units). As evident from the naming scheme, the Volkswagen Atlas and Atlas Cross Sport are based on the same platform and share many components. However, there are several tangible differences between the two, which we shall understand in this article.

For those seeking instant gratification, the key difference between the two vehicles is the fact that the Standard Atlas is a large, practical family SUV, while the Atlas Cross Sport is a sportier, two-row version with a sleeker design. Let's check how these two closely related vehicles fare when pitted against each other.

