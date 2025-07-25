2025 VW Tiguan Review: The SEL R-Line Is Great, But It's Not The One I'd Buy

You can't exactly blame Volkswagen for taking no chances with the 2025 Tiguan. As its best-selling model in the U.S. in 2024, the SUV carries no shortage of dealership success on its squared-off shoulders. For this new, third-generation Tiguan, VW has opted for refinement over risks.

Adding a little confusion, what North America calls the third-generation SUV isn't what it's known as by the rest of the world. Elsewhere, it's sold as the Tayron, and in both two- and three-row configurations. Buyers in the U.S. and Canada only have the two-row, five seat option, unlike with the previous-generation Tiguan that offered a (mighty snug) third row.

Chris Davies/SlashGear

Pricing kicks off at $31,670 for the 2025 Tiguan S, with the SE landing at $34,470, the SE R-Line Black at $37,630, and finally the SEL R-Line from $41,930 (all including $1,425 destination). That pits the Tiguan right at the SUV heartland, including the perennially-popular Toyota RAV4 and Honda CR-V.