2025 VW Golf R Review: The Hot Hatch Grew Up, For Better And Worse

The result of all that is a hot hatch that's eminently capable, with no shortage of grip and a heady shove of torque which — arguably — would've downplayed some of the stick shift advantages anyway. No need to downshift, if your turbo-four can simply pull regardless. In "S" mode, the transmission holds lower ratios for longer, and upshifts later; or you can weigh in yourself and use the paddles on the steering wheel to shift when you please. Do that in the Special and Drift modes and the gearbox will stick to manual mode rather than revert back to automatic; left in Auto, it'll simply keep the revs as high as possible.

Chris Davies/SlashGear

Race mode is firm and shouty, helped by the optional titanium exhaust on this particular review car. It all feels very polished and controlled: Volkswagen's very best efforts to get power to the road, and where it will be most impactful. You can't really fault that, as a strategy — a sports car which squandered its capacities would be a misstep, of course — but the end result feels a little dimmed in personality. Part of the charm, for me, of "mainstream" performance cars is in wringing the best out of them: working around their foibles and particular characters.

Chris Davies/SlashGear

The Golf R doesn't really seem to require that, it's just exceedingly polished. Point it at a corner, rely on that surfeit of grip and the wave of torque, and it zips eagerly and with a rousing little snarl. I feel vaguely ridiculous, for wishing it wasn't quite so adept, but part of me regretted that they'd not sent the new Golf GTI so that I'd at least have had to work around its front-wheel drive. Volkswagen clearly made a car that lives up to the Nürburgring, but that can feel over-equipped for back road silliness.

