12 Of The Best-Sounding V10 Engines Ever Made

The V10 engine has a special place in automotive history. It's one of the rarest configurations, often reserved for exotic supercars. In fact, until Formula One embraced V10 engines, the Viper was the only sports car to have one. Other V10s were only available in trucks. Still, at the turn of the millennium, many more auto brands followed suit and introduced V10s. Some were directly influenced by F1 teams, others just wanted to compete.

We are very happy this happened, because V10s are perhaps the most sonically pleasing engines ever made. Find any list of the best-sounding engines ever, and there will surely be a V10 somewhere. The screaming, V10-powered F1 cars are also regarded by many as the best sounding. Not a small feat, considering F1 also utilized V8s, V12s, and even V16s.

Okay, but what are the best-sounding V10 engines ever made? Well, we could list every engine from the F1 V10 era and call it a day. Still, we made it a bit more challenging and decided not to include them in this list. Instead, we'll focus mostly on road-legal V10s, but also V10s from other motorsport competitions. Let's dissect these amazing machines.