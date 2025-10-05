The 10 Least Satisfying Cars & SUVs To Own, According To Consumer Reports

There's a lot to consider when buying a new car. Test drives and reviews are an essential part of figuring out if a vehicle is right for you, but they can only tell you so much; Even the most favorable first impression — or most positive of reviews — doesn't guarantee that the vehicle will be great to live with in the long run.

Unfortunately, there isn't a foolproof solution to this problem. Long-term reviews can offer a more realistic take on a car, but not all outlets have the time to make one. Even the ones that do can't hope to add every single new vehicle to their fleet. User opinions are great, but it can be a chore to sift through post after post to get an accurate picture of the owners' satisfaction. The fact that unhappy owners are more likely to share their experiences than happy owners complicates matters further.

And so, what is a prospective car buyer to do? A combination of the above (professional long-term reviews and user sentiment) is likely the best choice, but help is also available from Consumer Reports. The website released its own list of the least satisfying vehicles to own, based on user sentiment, at the end of 2024. The list isn't the be-all-end-all of long-term worthiness, but it can offer an extra reference point to help you find the perfect vehicle.