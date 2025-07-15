5 Features That Make The Mazda CX-90 Stand Out From Other 3-Row SUVs

Three-row crossover SUVs have become more important for automakers than sedans. Maybe it doesn't make sense, considering families in the U.S. have fewer than two children on average. Yes, these vehicles offer greater versatility, but are also huge and less fuel-efficient. There are pros and cons to SUVs with third-row seating, that's for sure.

Still, people love them, and increasingly so. Thus, there is no shortage of three-row options on the market right now. Body-on-frame SUVs, hybrids, EVs, you name it, there is a three-row option. Even Mazda, a brand that launched its first SUV, the Tribute, in 2001, today has a three-row crossover SUV in its lineup.

The Mazda CX-90 is not just any three-row crossover SUV. It is cut from a different mold. Yes, it is the next in line after the CX-9 but shares almost nothing with that model. There is a reason why Mazda added a 0 to the name. A few of them, in fact. The CX-90 is almost like a maverick in the category that settled on drowsy, boring four-wheel appliances.

The CX-90 is not a paradigm shift, because similar vehicles already exist on the market, but not at CX-90 prices. Intrigued to learn more? Here are five features that make the Mazda CX-90 stand out from its three-row rivals.