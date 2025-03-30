The Pros And Cons Of SUVs With Third-Row Seating
According to Ford, the very first sport-utility vehicle arrived in 1965 in the form of the now iconic Bronco. Since then, the SUV has continued to evolve, with examples like the Chevy Blazer, Jeep Cherokee, and Range Rover, to name a few, which paved the way for some of today's most sought-after vehicles.
One of the most significant considerations when shopping for a new SUV, is whether to opt for a third row. There are certainly some advantages to three rows of seating, such as enhanced passenger space and additional cargo room. Alternate seating configurations can also add extra functionality, making the three-row SUV the multi-tool of automobiles.
Unfortunately, there are also some downsides that come with additional seating. Depending on the model, the extra row may only offer you a cramped space more suitable for young kids than adults, and a vehicle large enough to include a third row will have bulkier dimensions, making navigating and parking more challenging, especially in more compact urban areas.
Up to 8 passengers and space for cargo
When gathering friends, family, or co-workers together and attempting to travel anywhere, it can become a confusing mess deciding who is going in what vehicle. That is, unless you have an SUV that features three rows of seating. Some configurations include rows that offer a center seat, allowing you to accommodate up to 8 people total, making it easy to keep everyone together. This expanded seating can be a fantastic feature for large families and carpoolers, among others.
This isn't the only seating option out there, however, as we experienced with our 2024 Kia Telluride review, that offered us the opportunity to try out the second row captain's chairs. Forgoing the center seat does enhance accessibility to the third row somewhat, but reduces passenger capacity by one.
Cargo capacity is abundant in many three-row SUVs. For example, during our 2024 Lexus TX 350 review, we noted that with the second and third row folded down, we had 97 cubic feet available for cargo. Having the option to fold down the second row, third row, or both, provides a massive advantage in terms of what you can transport.
Some third-rows aren't comfortable, and some models lack maneuverability due to their large proportions
Some mid-size SUVs that offer a third row can feel pretty crowded in that back, especially for adults. For example, we found during our 2024 Mazda CX-90 review, that while this SUV was both fun to drive and well-made, the third row lacked comfortable legroom for adults. For those with kids, a smaller back seating area may not be an issue. However, if you plan to transport adults in your three-row SUV, you'll need to carefully evaluate the interior space of each model before deciding.
One way to avoid a tight third row can be to opt for something larger, like a Jeep Grand Wagoneer. In fact, our 2023 Grand Wagoneer L review noted that the longer wheelbase provided luxurious amounts of space in the third row, albeit at the steep cost of maneuverability. The Grand Wagoneer L is 226.7 inches in length, which is considerably larger than say the Mazda CX-90, which only measures 201.6 inches long. With larger dimensions, a roomy three-row SUV can make narrow roads, tight shopping area parking lots, and even some drive-thrus more challenging.