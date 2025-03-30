The Pros And Cons Of SUVs With Third-Row Seating

According to Ford, the very first sport-utility vehicle arrived in 1965 in the form of the now iconic Bronco. Since then, the SUV has continued to evolve, with examples like the Chevy Blazer, Jeep Cherokee, and Range Rover, to name a few, which paved the way for some of today's most sought-after vehicles.

Advertisement

One of the most significant considerations when shopping for a new SUV, is whether to opt for a third row. There are certainly some advantages to three rows of seating, such as enhanced passenger space and additional cargo room. Alternate seating configurations can also add extra functionality, making the three-row SUV the multi-tool of automobiles.

Unfortunately, there are also some downsides that come with additional seating. Depending on the model, the extra row may only offer you a cramped space more suitable for young kids than adults, and a vehicle large enough to include a third row will have bulkier dimensions, making navigating and parking more challenging, especially in more compact urban areas.

Advertisement