10 Of The Most Luxurious Toyota Models Ever Made

When you think of luxurious Japanese vehicles, Toyota likely isn't the first name that comes to mind. That's not Toyota's fault — after all, the Japanese automaker has Lexus, which is known for making plush vehicles like the Lexus TX 350 and the ultra-reliable Lexus LS400. With Lexus looming large in popular consciousness as a maker of dependable and luxurious vehicles, you'd be forgiven for thinking that Toyota has offloaded all of its luxury aspirations to its subsidiary. Still, Toyota itself has also dabbled in luxury over its long history — although the fruits of these efforts haven't always been available in America.

Some of the nameplates on our list, like the Alphard and Century, have never been sold in the U.S., while others, like the Crown, have only recently returned to the American market after being discontinued decades ago. That doesn't mean American buyers are out of luck if they want a fancy Toyota, though, as models like the current Sequoia and new Crown Signia offer a taste of what Toyota can provide in terms of high-class interiors. Sadly, as we will see in our list, the best of the best remain tantalizingly out of reach for the time being.