What Is The Lawsuit Against The Toyota Mirai About & Where Was It Filed?

The Toyota Mirai is a hydrogen-powered sedan that represents a possible glimpse into the future of clean transportation. Boasting zero emissions and a design that focuses on sustainability, the Mirai is reshaping how we think about eco-friendly driving. But while the Mirai itself was designed to turn heads for its innovation, a lawsuit means it's now making headlines in the courtroom instead of the showroom. So, what is the lawsuit against the Toyota Mirai about, and where was it filed?

The lawsuit alleges that Toyota and partner First Element Inc. have monopolized the hydrogen fuel market and misrepresented the environmental impact of the Mirai. The suit was filed in California by a group of Toyota Mirai owners and lessees in July 2024. According to the suit, Toyota isn't actually making clean hydrogen for use in the Mirai and is even keeping the fuel from reaching consumers.

The suit also alleges the Mirai pollutes the environment more than gas-powered cars and accuses Toyota of violating several acts: The Sherman Act, which prohibits monopolies; the Cartwright Act, which promotes fair competition; and the Magnuson-Moss Act, which addresses consumer warranties. The plaintiffs want a trial by jury and are seeking damages.

