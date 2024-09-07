Why Used Toyota Mirais Are So Cheap (And Are They Worth Buying?)

Like other Toyotas, the California-only Toyota Mirai is well-designed and quality-built. The main difference between the Toyota Mirai and other Toyotas is that the Mirai uses hydrogen for fuel. There are pros and cons of hydrogen powered vehicles.

Used Toyota Mirais are really cheap. Recent used Mirai prices (based on the 18 currently available from Longo Toyota, the world's largest Toyota dealer and one of the 11 certified Mirai dealers) show that used Mirai prices range from $9,888 to $17,888. These cars have anywhere from 5,900 to 59,000 miles on them, which is pretty low by today's used-car standards. Keep in mind that these are all Toyota Certified used cars with a 7-year, 100,000-mile warranty – plus a $15,000 hydrogen fuel card to cover your fuel costs. Sounds like a sweet deal, right?

There are three good reasons why a used Toyota Mirai is so cheap – the spotty fueling infrastructure, poor Mirai sales, and the high cost of hydrogen after your fuel card is used up.

My experience with non-ICE vehicles is based on a great deal of time I have spent with several close friends who have owned EVs since as far back as 2013. This time includes driving their EVs, along with long trips taken in those EVs while dealing with the challenges of the early days of the EV charging infrastructure. This experience has taught me that the importance of a charging ecosystem cannot be understated.