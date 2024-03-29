Will Hydrogen Powered Cars Ever Surpass Battery-Electric Vehicles, Or Are They Doomed To Fail?

The race between Hydrogen fuel cells — and hydrogen-powered engines — and battery-powered electric vehicles (BEVs) used to be as neck-and-neck as HD-DVDs and Blu-ray discs. While hydrogen power hasn't dissolved like the ill-fated media format, it has taken a backseat as BEVs and hybrid vehicles eat up most of the spotlight.

At this point, do hydrogen-based vehicle power alternatives still have a chance at a comeback? And if they do, could they leave BEVs in the dust? It seems like that scenario isn't entirely out of the question, but there are a lot of factors at play.

SlashGear spoke with Professor Laine Mears, Department Chair of Automotive Engineering at Clemson University — part of the International Center for Automotive Research (CU-ICAR) campus in Greenville, SC. We sent several questions about hydrogen- and battery-powered vehicles (past, present, and potential future), and offered his expertise.

Mears has been part of the faculty at CU-ICAR since 2006, teaching students about model analysis and multiple facets of automotive and automation manufacturing. He is researching processing control for materials that are difficult to machine, model-based control for processes and systems in manufacturing, and the development of new novel processing techniques for electrically-assisted manufacturing along with metal injection molding.