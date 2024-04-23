4 New Toyota Mirai Features Worth Being Excited About
The 2024 Toyota Mirai is less popular than its Corolla or Camry siblings, having to do with the fuel that it runs and the infrastructure required to support the Mirai's zero-emissions, "Beyond Zero" badging.
The Mirai is the only hydrogen fuel cell electric sedan for sale in North America, and the second-gen update has given it Lexus-inspired styling cues, a host of new safety features, a sporty rear-wheel drive architecture, and a host of new entertainment and safety technologies.
The Toyota Mirai is currently available for sale in southern California specifically, the only place where hydrogen refueling stations are abundant in America. Despite recent developments of Shell permanently closing seven light-duty hydrogen fueling stations in California beginning in February 2024, the Mirai remains a solid alternative to a battery electric car, since it only takes five minutes to fill its tank with compressed hydrogen gas.
Here are the new features of the Toyota Mirai that make it a worthy alternative to a gasoline-powered crossover or sedan.
Enhanced zero-emissions driving
The first-generation Toyota Mirai, unveiled in 2015, had Prius-like styling and a front-wheel platform. However, the second-generation Mirai unveiled in 2020 was more akin to a Lexus than a Toyota. It now rides on Toyota's TNGA-L architecture, which underpins the new Toyota Crown and Lexus LS — which also means rear-wheel drive and sportier driving dynamics.
With a rear-mounted motor, the Mirai is considered an electric car. However, unlike a battery-operated EV, the Mirai has three hydrogen gas tanks that Toyota claims are adequate for up to 402 miles of driving range. The fuel cell creates electricity via a chemical reaction, combining hydrogen with oxygen from the intake air, with the only byproduct being water.
The Mirai stores electricity in a 1.24 kWh battery that feeds the electric motor. It has 182 horsepower and 300 pound-feet of torque, enough to push the Mirai 0-60 mph in 9.2 seconds.
Generous standard features
The 2024 Toyota Mirai comes in XLE and Limited grades. The Mirai XLE starts at $51,285 (including the $1,095 destination fee) and has dual-zone automatic climate control, a leather tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, a digital instrument cluster, heated Softex front seats, a 12.3-inch infotainment touchscreen, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto Connectivity, and a 14-speaker JBL premium audio system with a subwoofer. Other kits include 19-inch wheels, bi-beam auto-leveling LED headlights, and power-folding wing mirrors with turn signal indicators.
The top-of-the-line Mirai Limited starts at $68,210. It has more standard features, like tri-zone automatic climate control, heated and ventilated front & rear seats, a panoramic moonroof, ambient lighting, a rear touchscreen control panel, and a power rear sunshade. It also has an advanced parking system and front and rear parking assist with automatic braking.
In addition, the Toyota Mirai has many standard connected services, such as one-year trial subscriptions to Drive Connect (cloud navigation, Toyota Intelligent Assistant, etc.) and Remote Connect (lock/unlock doors or check the vehicle status using the Toyota app).
Complimentary fuel and extended warranties
One of the perks of owning a new Toyota Mirai is the complimentary hydrogen fuel. Buyers get $15,000 or six years worth of fuel, whichever comes first. Meanwhile, leasing a Mirai gives you $15,000 or three years' worth of fuel, whichever comes first.
Considering that it costs about $200 to refill the Mirai's three tanks with compressed hydrogen, the complimentary fuel could go a long way. Equipped with a 5.6 kg hydrogen tank made of carbon-fiber and fiberglass-reinforced polymer, Toyota claims 402 miles of range for the Mirai XLE, and about 357 miles for the Mirai Limited.
Every new Toyota Mirai leaves the factory with the ToyotaCare maintenance plan. It covers three years/35,000 miles of factory-scheduled maintenance, and three years of 24-hour roadside assistance (unlimited mileage).
That's in addition to the Mirai's 3-year/36,000-mile bumper-to-bumper warranty, and 5-year/60,000-mile powertrain warranty. Toyota includes an 8-year/100,000-mile fuel cell warranty, and a 10-year/150,000-mile warranty for the hybrid battery pack.