4 New Toyota Mirai Features Worth Being Excited About

The 2024 Toyota Mirai is less popular than its Corolla or Camry siblings, having to do with the fuel that it runs and the infrastructure required to support the Mirai's zero-emissions, "Beyond Zero" badging.

The Mirai is the only hydrogen fuel cell electric sedan for sale in North America, and the second-gen update has given it Lexus-inspired styling cues, a host of new safety features, a sporty rear-wheel drive architecture, and a host of new entertainment and safety technologies.

Toyota

The Toyota Mirai is currently available for sale in southern California specifically, the only place where hydrogen refueling stations are abundant in America. Despite recent developments of Shell permanently closing seven light-duty hydrogen fueling stations in California beginning in February 2024, the Mirai remains a solid alternative to a battery electric car, since it only takes five minutes to fill its tank with compressed hydrogen gas.

Here are the new features of the Toyota Mirai that make it a worthy alternative to a gasoline-powered crossover or sedan.